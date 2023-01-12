Winter engagement photo shoot tips and tricks from St. Louis area photographers

What’s on your radar as a newly engaged couple? Your engagement photos, naturally! St. Louis area photographers share tips and tricks from some of their favorite photoshoots on how to make the most of your winter photo sessions.

Let it snow

While spring has flowers, summer has lush greenery and fall has beautiful, changing foliage, winter is a season that stands apart, thanks to the possibility of snowy scenery.

Photographer Abigail Munshaw had a couple who was set on having a snowy engagement photo session.

“In my experience, the best and most unexpected benefit to winter engagements are the winter golden hours,” Munshaw says. “The sun may start going down at 3 p.m., but holy cow, you cannot beat the winter sunset glow! And if there is a bit of snow on the ground for it to bounce off? Literal perfection. I cannot be convinced otherwise.”

Photographer Lainie Arnold has a different take. She says that snow isn’t necessary to make winter beautiful.

“One of the biggest misconceptions I hear about winter engagement sessions here in St. Louis is that, unless there is a fresh layer of snow on the ground, the photos won't be as pretty because it is colder, darker, the leaves are gone and the grass dead, but I wholeheartedly disagree,” Arnold says. “Snow isn't what makes winter beautiful – their love is!”

Time and location

Beyond the setting itself, time is also of the essence (literally).

“I think the winter light is something that is underrated,” photographer Miranda Boland says. “You really cannot beat the soft-white golden hour.”

Photographer Tawny Ballard, meanwhile, advises her couples to schedule their sessions earlier in the day. “Winter days can be really gloomy,” Ballard says. “Scheduling them too close to sunset, which is when I schedule engagement sessions for the rest of the year, can result in really dark images.”

Ballard also suggests coming up with an indoor option that’s meaningful to you as a couple — be it a bar, record store or museum — providing a reprieve from the cold weather while adding more personality to the shoot.

However, it’s still possible to make outdoor locations your own. Boland’s favorite winter engagement shoot, for example, was at August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles.

“We went to one of my favorite locations: Lake 8 and the Pine Trail,” Boland says. “It had just lightly snowed and the lake was frozen over. They are having a New Year’s Eve wedding, so they dressed up in chic holiday attire. They even brought their favorite whisky to warm up and [later] repped their favorite sports team (go Chiefs!) for a few photos.”

Keeping the cold out

While wearing outfits that reflects your wedding theme or who you are as a couple can be a nice touch, when it comes to winter photo shoots, keeping warm is key.

“I always advise my couples to dress in layers that we can shed and redress quickly between shots,” Munshaw says. “I always bring along a neutral colored blanket for some cozy poses and warmth.”

In addition to encouraging couples to wear layers, Boland uses the cold to her advantage when posing couples.

“Having couples snuggle up to stay warm and cozy is one of my favorite prompts to use during winter engagement sessions,” she says. “I try to have couples move around more, too, with playful poses.”