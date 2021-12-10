Engaged? You Won’t Want to Miss the St. Louis Best Bridal 2022 Wedding Expo

So, you have a wedding to plan, an ongoing pandemic to do it in and an endless list of vendors to narrow down before you can pull off your perfect wedding day? Good news! St. Louis Best Bridal has you covered, friend.
From introducing you to the St. Louis metro area’s top vendors to expert etiquette advice to real wedding inspiration, Best Bridal prides itself on being your premier source for wedding planning in the Lou. And now, we are putting all of that information and inspiration into action.
The 2022 St. Louis Best Bridal Wedding Expo brings together area vendors and gives newly engaged couples the chance to meet and chat about their wedding-day vision in a festive and efficient way. Mark your calendars:
ST. LOUIS BEST BRIDAL WEDDING EXPO
Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, 1 to 4 p.m.
The Factory, 17105 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield
Tickets, starting at $10, are available to purchase here.
Presented by Together Credit Union, the Expo promises a bevy of resources for brides and grooms, from finding your party soundtrack with help from local DJs to sampling sweets and sips from your dream caterers. Bring along your bridal crew for a fabulous Sunday fun-day in early February, and check off some of those to-dos before saying, “I do.”
Currently, the Expo’s vendor lineup includes The Bridal Shoppe in Crystal City, Crown Valley Winery (it’s also a brewery and distillery!) in Ste. Genevieve, Mary Kay, Orlando’s Catering and Event Design in Maryland Heights, Savvi Formalwear, TKO DJs and The Ultimate Bride in St. Louis.
Visit tixtoparty.com to see the most up-to-date list of vendors, book your tickets and ensure you have fun while planning your big day!
So settle in with a glass of bubbly, and get ready to toast your wedding-planning success!