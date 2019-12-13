As the longest-standing, local bridal publication, Saint Louis Best Bridal knows weddings. We have been putting on bridal expos in the greater St. Louis area for over a decade—and you won’t want to miss our upcoming show in February.
Our bridal expo is a one-stop shop for couples and their “I do” crew—consisting of vendors from a multitude of services including hair and makeup, fashion, transportation, photography, food and drink and more.
“We have booked some amazing local vendors and spots are filling up quickly, but there is still an opportunity to be in on it, so be sure to reach out if you’d like to be a vendor!” says Cara Schamburg, Saint Louis Best Bridal event manager.
The day will begin with a pre-event brunch—Champagne guaranteed upon arrival. Tickets are limited so be sure and snag those ASAP. The wedding expo will follow at noon. With on-site vendors and thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes, there’s something for everyone.
“We loved the bridal expo! We got lots of good information and we actually booked three vendors from the show. Definitely helped with my planning!” said Mallory Jacobson, November 2019 bridal show attendee.
Expect complimentary valet and self-parking, appetizers, gift bags for engaged couples, giveaways and live music to boot. Grab a mimosa, your squad (fiancé, friends and family!) and make the Saint Louis Best Bridal Expo your Sunday Funday activity on February 16, 2020.
Join in on the fun and become a vendor at our show.
Purchase tickets for the show here.