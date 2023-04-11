What’s the prettiest thing you can wear on your wedding day? Your smile, of course! Which is why you might want to whiten and brighten your smile before your big day. Whether you need to brighten on a budget or can splurge on next-level products created by local industry experts, we hope you receive ravishing results that you can rock all day (and night) long!
The sweetest deal
If you're trying to whiten your smile on a tight budget, big box stores everywhere carry an array of options – everything from whitening toothpaste and strips to whitening pens and more. While costs obviously vary depending on the method you choose, a typical whitening toothpaste can clock in as little as $6, meaning you can brighten on a budget.
Otto Orthodontics – with locations in St. Peters, Wentzville, Des Peres and more – has a compact and portable whitening pen pack that makes whitening your teeth at home or, dare we say, during wedding prep extremely effortless. Each pen features a no-mess brush applicator that literally lets you paint the thick gel onto your teeth after a simple twist of the pen. At $49 for a three-pen pack, this is a savvy spend that’ll no doubt result in a brightening boost!
At BOCA Orthodontic + Whitening Studio in Ladue, whitening is literally the name of the game. While BOCA has an opulence of offerings, their Opalescence Go Teeth Whitening Trays are a simple way to whiten before your wedding. Simply peel, place and let them rest before revealing a ravishing smile. At $150 for the kit, it may be a splurge, but isn’t having a stunning smile on your big day worth it?
