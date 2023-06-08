Gift your bridesmaids a sparkling token of appreciation from these metro shops offering handmade jewelry from leading designers to local and global makers.
Zee Bee Market
For socially and environmentally conscious brides, local fair trade company Zee Bee Market has gifts made by global artisans who receive fair, dignified compensation for their work in safe, empowering conditions.
“While jewelry is available everywhere, ours has a beautiful story and our customers know their purchasing power creates a positive impact in the lives of the producers,” Zee Bee Market owner Julio Zegarra-Ballon notes. “We look for quality in the products we sell, as well as in the lives of the people who make them.”
Among the market’s curated assortment of handcrafted jewelry, which brides can feel good about gifting and bridesmaids can feel good about wearing, are glass-beaded friendship bracelets ($26) to heart-shaped pieces, including brass or gold love rings ($14 to $34), mother of pearl earrings ($40) and floral-filled eco-resin pendant necklaces ($34).
Zee Bee Market, 3211 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-932-1000; 7270 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-370-4111; zeebeemarket.com
Union Studio
To support local makers as much as your bridesmaids have supported you on your special day, Union Studio offers a unique range of handmade artisan jewelry.
Whether you choose to give from Robert Thomas Mullen’s eye-catching quartz and crystal collection of necklaces ($145) and earrings ($100 to $345); elegant gold petal drop, brass feather and draping leaves earrings ($44 to $64) by Lauren Nall of Fletcherworks; or Jen Stearns’ sterling silver selections – comma studs ($32) and open heart earrings ($48) to knob and hook or Laclede bracelets ($68 to $94) – your bridesmaids will hold a lifelong keepsake to treasure.
“Handmade jewelry feels different – feels special – because the person who made it leaves their mark on it,” Union Studio co-creator Sarah Kelley says. “Every piece is thoughtfully and intentionally made by a creative pair of hands, and I have to believe that the care that goes into making the work stays with the piece, giving it extra life and good energy.”
Union Studio, 8157 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-279-1446; stlunionstudio.com
Lusso
Outfitting your bridesmaids with an ultra-luxe piece of handcrafted jewelry is easy at Lusso. The high-end, Clayton-based lifestyle shop boasts a lavish selection of specialty designer gold, diamond and gem-filled baubles and bangles.
From heart-shaped love gold stud earrings ($42), a gold dome ring ($595) and a forever forget-me-not bow cuff ($156) to mini diamond lightning bolt stud earrings ($325), diamond hook earrings ($475) a three-diamond enamel stack ring ($595, in lavender) or band ($598, in coral) – and even emerald and turquoise gemstone-filled single triple treasure stud earrings ($463) or the statement-making multi-gem treasure bar necklace ($1,195) – your bridesmaids will be sporting a precious piece of jewelry for a lifetime.
Lusso, 165 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, 314-725-7205, lussotheboutique.com