3 St. Louis area jewelers up for the challenge of designing your dream custom wedding ring

These metro area jewelers specialize in helping couples create their ideal engagement rings and wedding bands.
Clayton Jewelers
Clayton Jewelers invites couples to bring their ideas and be a part of its custom fine jewelry-making process.
“There is nothing like the experience of having your engagement or wedding rings uniquely designed just for you,” says Shannon Mary Paige, co-owner of Clayton Jewelers. “We specialize in diamond eternity bands of all fancy shapes, unique materials for gent’s wedding rings, and even incorporating your own family gems into your new piece!”
Simple styles start at $500, and an engraved special message can be added to the inside of the band starting at $50, Paige adds.
With more than 600 wedding rings in the store to try on, Paige says each bride and groom is sure to find their symbol of “I do!”
Clayton Jewelers, 143 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, 314-726-2220, claytonjewelersstl.com
Genovese Jewelers
Local fine-jewelry company Genovese Jewelers can create one-of-a-kind engagement and wedding rings in an array of stones, metals and personal engravings, fit specifically to each bride and groom.
With 11 in-house jewelers, including four computer-aided design/computerized machine specialists, your special piece is made on-site, typically in about three weeks, explains Stacy Bates-Kravanya, sales manager at Genovese Jewelers.
Simply give the jeweler a photo of the jewelry you would like to create, and a 3D image, followed by a wax model, will be made. The finished piece is then created with your selected stones and metals – options include platinum and white, yellow or rose gold – as well as written or pattern engraving inside or outside the band if desired.
“Cost depends on the detail of the piece,” Bates-Kravanya notes. “[A custom ring] can range from $800 to thousands of dollars, so there’s a wide range of cost.”
Genovese Jewelers, 12460 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, 314-878-6203, genovesejewelers.com
Huffman Jewelers
With a goldsmith who has 40 years of experience specializing in custom jewelry design, Huffman Jewelers can help make your dream piece a reality.
Whether a couple has a unique jewelry design vision or brings in heirloom diamonds or antique rings to be transformed into new pieces, Huffman Jewelers can create special engagement rings and wedding bands using CAD modern design technology or custom carving in wax.
Brenden Dowling, store manager at Huffman Jewelers, encourages couples to inquire about custom jewelry prices, which can vary widely. “There is a $500 custom charge,” Dowling says, adding that a custom piece can range anywhere from $900 to thousands of dollars, depending on the type of item.
Huffman Jewelers, 14740 Manchester Road, Ballwin, 636-227-1211, huffmanjewelers.com