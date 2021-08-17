4 Local Options for the Ultimate Wedding-Day Survival Kit

When it comes to prepping for your big day, it may feel as if you’re packing the whole kit and caboodle. However, without fail, the one thing you or your crew end up needing will be the one thing you didn’t think of beforehand. That’s exactly why wedding-day survival kits, filled with a helpful blend of critical beauty, fashion and first-aid items, have become a hit – especially if they’re gorgeously curated from local companies like these!
Hand sanitizer and hand cream should undoubtedly be included in your emergency kit, but think beyond the basic brands for your big day. Holliday in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, for example, has a lavender hand sanitizer spray that offers cleansing properties, as well as an aromatherapy boost. The tulip hand cream, meanwhile, will keep you and your friends feeling fresh and fragrant for the day ahead.
When it comes to any survival kit, essentials include items such as bandages, safety pins, Tylenol and a stain remover pen. After all, even though no one really plans on procuring a pesky paper cut, dropping something on her dress or getting a horrible headache – things happen. Pack these emergency kit essentials in a cute, customizable organizer by St. Louis’ LaLaConfetti. Your squad will feel not only plenty prepared if an accident arises but also adored for the gift of such a cute carrier.
Eye Do STL offers a tiny but mighty must-have for any bridal-related touch-up. This compact “jetsetter” kit contains everything from highlighter to bronzer to shine-control powder to bobby pins to applicators – perfect for makeup maintenance the day-of, a late-night refresh or even the honeymoon. Plus, each kit is tailored by Eye Do STL specifically to the individual, so there’s no doubt you or your bridesmaids will feel flawlessly unique.
If you don’t necessarily care to curate each kit yourself, entrust St. Louis’ Bowzer Bridal Boutique. Dubbed “Oh sh*t kits” on Etsy, these emergency kits come complete with 23 different items, such as deodorant, mouthwash, tissues, tampons, Tums, cough drops and cotton swabs (to name a few), inside a personalized clear plastic bag.