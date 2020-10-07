4 St. Louis Area Boutiques to Shop Bridal Face Masks

Love never goes out of style. Even amid a global health crisis, you don’t have to sacrifice fashion for security. These chic face masks are sure to stun your guests on your momentous day.
Bespoke
2650 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-665-2665, bespokesaintlouis.com
The Bespoke philosophy is simple, even as it upends the traditional shopping experience. Forget about finding the “perfect” fashion item – Bespoke introduces you to fashion that is perfectly made based on you. Best yet, among the face masks this tailor-led boutique is putting out, you’ll discover an entire bridal selection that showcases silk and lace brocade, appliqué and overlay designs.
Hello Dobson
314-315-1028, hellodobson.com
At Hello Dobson, discover preppy and classic prints that are fused with originality. The e-commerce emerging lifestyle brand believes in the use of color to convey its clients’ individual personalities. And though your smile may be covered, wedding guests are sure to see your disposition shine through these fun face mask designs. Some even come in reversible options!
Potion23 by Victoria Cates
If whimsy is your style mantra, look no further than Potion23. Fashion designer Victoria Cates uses a vintage framework to create her quirky designs – and the face masks she creates are a great example of classic styles that are still suited for today’s world. What better way to top your wedding look than with a fantastic bow face mask that, as Potion23’s site says, proves safety truly can “still be pretty?”
STL-Style
3159 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-898-0001, stl-style.com
Hometown heritage is at the center of STL-Style’s aesthetic. From funky, cool fashions that reflect civic passions and historic memorabilia, this shop is unapologetic about its obsession with the Gateway City. Carry pride for your beloved city as you walk down the aisle sporting a St. Louis flag or cityscape face mask. Bridesmaids and groomsmen should stock up, too!
