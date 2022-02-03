5 Wedding Dress Trends for 2022-23

Two trending bridal looks will take center-stage at 2022-23 weddings. While some brides will keep with tradition and don modest, timeless gowns, others will dare to be different and opt instead for bold, modern looks. Madison Crawford, store manager at Mia Grace Bridal in Chesterfield, here shares all the details about these competing heading-down-the-aisle trends in 2022-23.
Meek vs. Bold
For 2022-23 weddings, bridal gowns are either staying traditional or going progressive. “We are seeing two opposite ends of the spectrum: very modest, traditional styles, such as lace, with a clean and classic feel, versus bold styles, with thigh-high slits,” Crawford explains.
Fuller vs. Fitted
Dresses will have full or fitted silhouettes. “They are either A-line, full and flowy, or a very fitted, slinky style,” Crawford notes, adding that popular materials are charmeuse, silk organza and crepe, and sought-after designers include Allure Bridal, Kitty Chen and Eddy K. “For 2022-23, Mia Grace Bridal will exclusively be carrying a local handmade line of wedding gowns by St. Louis designer Kirsten Paige,” Crawford adds, noting the bridal boutique also offers an environmentally friendly line, Astrid & Mercedes by Lea-Ann Belter.
People are also reading…
@miagracebridal how to describe a bridal gown: MATERIAL #weddingdress #stlwedding #bride #stlbridalshop #womeninsports #couplegoals ♬ That's Not My Name - The Ting Tings
Short vs. Long
Another big trend for 2022-23 weddings is dramatic accents, especially puff sleeves in a range of lengths, Crawford says: “We are seeing puffy long sleeves [and] puffy, detachable sleeves in tulle or silk organza.” While many over-the-top accents are trending, Crawford adds that many brides are choosing accessories “complementing, but not overdoing, any of the gowns.”
Dark vs. Light
Some brides are even daring to don color and skip the traditional white gown to go for a black dress, Crawford says. “We also are seeing floral prints with purples and blues that still have ivory as the main color, but with bold accents in the florals,” she explains.
Capes vs. Veils
Crawford says another popular trend is forgoing the traditional veil for a cape. “We are seeing a lot of capes and overskirts that either go all the way around the gown or half of it,” she explains. “The bride wears the overskirt for the ceremony and then takes it off for the reception, so you have two different bridal looks.”
For brides still opting for the classic veil, Crawford notes that a short, puffier style of the staple is on-trend, noting: “Ariana Grande wore a veil like this.”
Mia Grace Bridal, 108 Chesterfield Towne Center, Chesterfield, 636-778-3433, miagracebridal.com