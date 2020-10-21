Ashley MacDonald Floral Designs Launches Agape Accessories Line

The aspiration of every wedding is to be a timeless affair. The launch of Ashley MacDonald’s preserved and dried floral accessories line, Agape, introduces an unconventional bridal style that reflects this very sentiment.
“The idea came to me three years ago, when I started incorporating dried and preserved flowers, such as pampas grass or troll grass, into my fresh design style,” says the owner of Agape and sister company Ashley MacDonald Floral Designs. “A lot of my brides want that now.”
In light of the global health crisis, MacDonald opted for a soft opening of Agape in April to introduce the bridal market to a familiar aesthetic with a novel twist: preserved and dried floral accessories in an array of neutral tones.
Other dried and preserved floral companies are more predictable in their designs, using wildflowers, herbs and color, MacDonald says. “I wanted more neutral and bridal,” she says. “I feel like what I came up with is new. In my fresh wedding world, everything is very traditional. I’m trying to influence those brides to look at these items and think, ‘This is very different – I should try it.’”
Agape is a Greek term meaning “the most powerful form of love,” according to MacDonald. “I envisioned love in general and the strongest form of love, [witnessed at] weddings – an eternal love,” she says about her concept for the line.
The company’s tagline, “Love Something New,” elicits an invitation to do just that. Currently, Agape houses four lines of earrings: Amelia, Athena, Audrey and Aurora. The accessories feature ivory with gold, which lends well to a more traditional bridal style, while white earrings, paired with copper or burnt rust, can effortlessly blend into a bohemian, organic look. In late September, the company photographed an additional 30 products, which will soon appear in its online retail shop.
“We’re playing around with introducing gemstones and crystals,” MacDonald says. “Rose quartz is a beautiful blush stone. The goal is to have these four lines, come out with the crystal line, and for Agape to keep growing, using inspiration from fashion and design.”
MacDonald adds: “I consider myself an artist. I think, especially with Agape, this is taking my artistry – what I do, which is work with flowers – and incorporating that into everyday items.”
Agape by Ashley MacDonald, amfloraldesigns.com/agape, etsy.com/shop/AgapebyAM
