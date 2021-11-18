Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Dress Shop Offers Desi Bridal, Ballgown and More Wedding Styles

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom is best known for its dazzling gowns made for quinceañeras, or young Latinas celebrating their 15th birthdays, but there’s more in store for brides at this growing metro area dress shop.
Co-owners Rafael and Racine Martir named their business after the popular Selena song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and since opening in their basement in the fall of 2019, they’ve expanded to fill a storefront on Lackland Road, which they recently renovated to accommodate increased inventory. The husband-and-wife duo are also scouting areas just across the eastern state border in Illinois for their second location, with hopes to eventually open stores in cities across the U.S.
Although Bidi Bidi Bom Bom has primarily served Latino families over the last couple of years, the Martirs hope people of all ethnicities will benefit from their diverse collection of wedding dresses, plus tuxedo rental services. Current clients tend to gravitate toward intricate ballgown wedding dresses with dramatic trains and veils, which is what Bidi Bidi Bom Bom is known for. “You can never be too extra for my store,” Racine Martir says.
“Specialty ballgowns make up the majority of my inventory, but I do have a lovely selection of mermaid and fit-and-flair [styles], with a focus on standout details such as sleeves and, of course, trains,” she elaborates. “My brides like to make an entrance, and we make sure their dresses are unforgettable.”
The store carries designs by Morilee and Mary’s and can create custom-designed gowns, as well. Last summer, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom added desi styles featuring three-piece lehenga sets, or ankle-length skirts with a blouse and embroidered dupatta, which are commonly worn by Indian brides.
“The inspiration for a desi bridal line came from a similar lack of representation in the area to what we noticed within the Latino population for quinceañeras and bridal years ago,” Racine Martir says. “St. Louis is a diverse city, and all brides should have access to gorgeous dresses that are in alignment with their culture. We’ve achieved that within the Latino community, and we want our growing desi community to have that as well.”
Regarding their store’s bridal inventory, the Martirs are focused on expanding their lehenga collection and bringing in new styles each week to keep all inventory “fresh and unique.”
“We do our best to avoid reordering styles that have already sold,” Racine Martir notes. “This keeps the gowns exclusive to each bride.”
Bidi Bidi Bom Bom is open by appointment every day except Tuesdays. To make an appointment, call 314-656-6260 or visit bidibidibombomstl.com.
