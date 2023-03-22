Every bride wants to look her best on the big day, and this year’s bridal makeup trends are all about letting natural beauty shine. Best Bridal recently caught up with St. Louis-based Looks by Lisa & Co. founder Lisa Lipsitz to find out all the trendy beauty looks soon-to-be brides can incorporate based on their wedding’s season and venue – and their own personal style.
By style
Classic, pretty makeup is always on-trend – and will stand the test of time, Lipsitz notes.
“For this year, we tend to go very classic, working with [beauty] lines including Dior, Chanel, Armani and Charlotte Tilbury,” she says. Lipsitz is a professional makeup artist with 20 years of industry experience, having worked more than 2,000 weddings and served on pro artist teams for Bobbi Brown, Givenchy and Charlotte Tilbury.
Lipsitz has also noticed a trend of fuller, natural brows and lashes. “With brows, we are just softly filling them in,” she explains. “Lashes need to fit the lid and not overwhelm the face. Overall, makeup shouldn’t stand out – it should complement the whole look.”
And while social media is full of trending bridal looks, Lipsitz cautions that posted photos often are heavily edited. “What looks great on Pinterest doesn’t always look good in real life,” she says. “Remember that you’re going to be looking at your wedding photos for the rest of your life.”
Lipsitz says the goal for incorporating trendy makeup for bridal looks is to personalize it to the bride’s style, age, facial features, skin type and skin tone. “It’s important you look like yourself and feel comfortable,” she notes. “Every bride needs a makeup trial [where] we get to know her and match the style of makeup she usually wears – just elevate it.”
By season
Warmer-toned makeup works best in spring and summer, while cooler colors can be integrated into fall and winter bridal looks, Lipsitz says.
In warmer months, she recommends on-trend, soft, coral-colored eyes and lips, or bronze, copper and gold tones for brides with more red in their complexions. “Coral, warm tones – especially rose gold – look really pretty on everybody,” she notes.
For cooler months, brides can go bolder, with a deeper eyeshadow or even a red lip to match her bright red bridal bouquet florals, Lipsitz says: “But, remember, dark makeup makes things look smaller – a lighter lip makes lips look larger and fuller, and more eyeliner makes eyes look smaller.”
Lipsitz suggests picking one facial feature to play up: a dramatic eye with a soft lip, or a dramatic lip and soft eye.
By venue
In the St. Louis metro area, changing weather can have a big impact on your wedding day look. Whether you choose an indoor winter wedding or a summertime outdoor venue, be realistic and work with the weather, Lipsitz advises.
Trending, soft, coral makeup works well for formal country club nuptials to more casual outdoor weddings, Lipsitz explains, adding: “Consider how much time you’re going to be outside, and think about the timeline at your venue – so your makeup can last.”
