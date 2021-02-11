Bridal party boutique: 3 simply elegant DIY hairstyles for bridesmaids

The Big Day is sponsored by Kenrick's Meats & Catering in St. Louis, Missouri.

When your bestie is your bridesmaid, your bond becomes that much stronger. However, along with all the excitement also comes eye-opening expenses for your friend, including bridesmaid dresses, shower gifts, bachelorette parties and more.

One of the ways bridesmaids can cut costs is by doing their own ’do for your wedding day. We recently spoke with Emily Miller Hair & Makeup’s team about simple styles anyone can accomplish that will leave them feeling beautiful and photo-ready for every magical moment of your day.

“It’s important to start with clean, dry hair,” says Sheana Helton, a Emily Miller Hair & Makeup stylist. “You’ll need two essential products: a texturizing powder and hairspray. With these two products, you can achieve any style with the proper tools.”

If members of your bridal party dare to DIY, the first look Helton recommends features old Hollywood waves, which she notes are very on-trend for current bridal styles.

This look starts with a side part before beginning the curls, which Helton says is all about the technique.

“The way you wrap the hair around the iron will affect the outcome of your curl,” Helton says. “There are different types of curls, and we will be doing a twist wrap to achieve our look.”

And, of course, a beautiful hair accessory is essential when achieving this look to pin back a section of hair.