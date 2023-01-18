Bride and groom style trends on the rise in 2023

As we settle in to 2023, there are a few emerging trends destined to rule the bridal style this year: versatility, comfort and personality. These three descriptors aren’t traditionally associated with a wedding dress, but Mia Grace Bridal general manager Madison Crawford says the industry is – and always has been – shifting.
“Wedding dresses are quite unique, as they are always evolving, yet simultaneously stay traditional,” Crawford says. “There are two major bridal attire trends we are seeing for 2023: layering the gown with additional removable pieces to create multiple looks from the gown, as well as an outfit change [during] the reception.”
By layering things like sleeves, capes or even skirts, brides can completely shift the style of the dress. Arm-length, lacy sleeves might be the look you want during your ceremony, but removing them for the reception allows you to have a totally different vibe and mobility that aligns more seamlessly with your celebration. If you find a dress that would be perfect “if it only had sleeves,” removable pieces can help you piece together the dress of your dreams.
“Layering the look of a wedding dress can be as simple as adding detachable sleeves or as elaborate as adding a removable overskirt,” Crawford says. “The designers offer a variety of pieces, from capes to bows to lace toppers to off-the-shoulder sleeves and full bubble sleeves. They give the bride a multifaceted look to their wedding day without having to break the bank.”
Having a new look for the reception won’t only be limited to layering this year, Crawford says. Many brides are now opting to buy two different outfits entirely: a more traditional wedding dress for the ceremony, as well as a second dress to change into for the reception. Usually, these second outfits are geared toward offering dance-ready comfort for the bride – which, of course, most wedding dresses do not.
“We are seeing a huge trend of brides changing after the ceremony and beginning of the reception into a party look, such as a midi dress, a jumpsuit or a pantsuit,” Crawford says.
Crawford says that her favorite style trend in 2023, however, is the bridal tuxedo. She adds that it’s a fun and unique take on wedding attire.
Every 2023 trend is notably geared toward adding more individuality and personality to the bride’s day-of look, and this trend is carrying over to groom styles, too. According to Crawford, grooms will be experimenting with different fabrics and color choices in 2023.
“We do not do groom attire in our boutique, but we have heard from many of our 2023 brides that the grooms are exploring more textures for their attire, such as twill and velvet, as well as colors, such as deep greens and reds,” she says.
To try on some of these trends at Mia Grace Bridal, visit its bricks-and-mortar location in Chesterfield, or peruse its website.
