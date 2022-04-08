Brides, Here's Where You Can Get Fit in the St. Louis Metro Area

To look your fittest for the big day – and shake your best on the reception dance floor – follow this guide to the St. Louis metro area’s unique array of fitness and dance workouts, with bridal deals to boot!
BRIDE-2-BE BOOTCAMP AT CHESTERFIELD ATHLETIC CLUB
$400 per person, includes program, T-shirt and CAC water bottle; bride trains free with five or more bridesmaids | Offer valid at Chesterfield Athletic Club, 16625 Swingley Ridge Road, Chesterfield, 636-532-9992, chesterfieldathleticclub.com
Gather your bridesmaids (five or more and the bride trains free!) to have fun while working out with Chesterfield Athletic Club’s Bride-2-Be Bootcamp. The 8-week program, offering a personalized training schedule, as well as fitness and diet pointers for maximum results, provides eight one-on-one training sessions and a two-month CAC membership.
WEDDING SPECIAL AT PLNK
$540 (or $180 per month) 3-month unlimited membership | Offer valid at PLNK St. Louis locations: 1560 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac; 4647 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis (Central West End); 1196 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country, plnkfitness.com
PLNK welcomes future brides and grooms at a special rate for three months of as many shakes and classes as their hearts desire before their wedding day. Various class times between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. are available across PLNK’s three studios here. Bachelorette parties (contact for pricing), as well as private classes, are offered for $80 per class, plus $40 for every additional person. PLNK’s Lagree studio classes focus on keeping your muscles under tension and using slow, controlled movements to sculpt your body from the inside out, to be – and feel – stronger!
BRIDAL SPECIAL AT YES HONEY STUDIO
20 percent off any class or class pack | Offer valid when referencing St. Louis Best Bridal for a single use at Yes Honey Studio, 1519 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis, 314-448-1217, yeshoneystudio.com
Brides and grooms can get fit – and work on their dance moves! – at Yes Honey Studio. Break a sweat and build confidence for taking over the dance floor on your wedding day at this dance fitness and strength-training studio. Additionally, private bachelorette classes are offered on Saturday and Sunday afternoons for a fun start to your final fling before the ring! Party size can be up to 25 people – and all genders and fitness levels will feel included!
NEW CLIENT SPECIAL AT PURE BARRE
$99, first unlimited month; $139, eight-class pack, plus four free classes | Offer valid at Pure Barre St. Louis – Ladue, 8885 Ladue Road, Ladue; and Pure Barre St. Louis – Central West End, 4931 Lindell Blvd., Suite 100, St. Louis; purebarre.com/location/st-louis-central-west-end-mo
Pure Barre is ready to ensure each bride walks confidently down the aisle. The studio’s Ladue and Central West End locations offer new-client specials – and bridal sticky socks for class! High-intensity, low-impact workouts will lift and lengthen and tone and strengthen your body to look and feel good on your wedding day!