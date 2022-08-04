 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Budget-friendly robes and pajamas to wear the morning of your wedding

Budget Bride Photo courtesy of Initial Design.jpg

You’ve picked the perfect dress, but have you given much thought to what you’ll wear before you put that beaut back on? A little word of advice: For the morning of your wedding, pick something comfortable yet easy to pull over your head or something with buttons. Imagine pulling your superbly styled hair and full face of makeup through a T-shirt – no thanks!

Thankfully, there are opulent options at various price points that will make the getting-ready process relaxing and photoworthy.

The Sweetest Deal

If you’ve been planning your wedding for any length of time, you’ve likely seen a shot of a bride and her tribe all rocking matching robes. Robes have been rather popular for some time in the wedding scene, and LaLa Confetti has both cotton and satin robes with lovely lace trim available in white for just $28.95. Keep it simple or have it embroidered or personalized with vinyl for an additional charge.

LaLa Confetti, 117 Southwoods Center, Columbia, Illinois, 618-719-2500, lalaconfetti.com

The Savvy Spend

E.L. Riley Gifts, a St. Louis-based Etsy shop, has a basic button-up shirt that can be personalized to perfection. You can choose from 12 customization options – such as a single initial or traditional monogram – as well as 30-plus thread options. At $32.25, you aren’t breaking the bank for this morning-of-the-wedding top, which may also serve as a sleep shirt and swimsuit coverup.

E.L. Riley Gifts, St. Louis, elriley.com, etsy.com/shop/elrileygifts

The Ultimate Splurge

If you’re a sucker for seersucker or simply want to splurge on a pajama set that checks all the boxes – classic, comfortable and chic – then The Initial Design has you covered. Its Seersucker Pajama Set comes in white for the beautiful bride and can be monogrammed on the shirt pocket and shorts, making it a set you’ll adore sporting not only on the morning of your big day but also for many days to come. At $65 for the set, it’s something of a splurge. However, there’s no doubt you’ll want to wear them again and again.

The Initial Design, 25 N. Gore Ave., Webster Groves, 314-968-8300, theinitialdesignstl.com

