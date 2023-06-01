Dreaming of a gorgeous, glowing complexion for your big day? St. Louis is home to some spectacular spas with experts eager to help brides and grooms achieve radiant, ravishing results – and here are some of the best. So, get glowing!
Aurora Medical Spa
Aurora Medical Spa offers everything from injectables and dermal fillers to body shaping and, you guessed it, facials! If you are looking for a gentle but effective facial, look no further than Aurora Medical Spa’s HydraFacial treatment. The HydraFacial has proven immediate results, including hydrated skin, smaller pores, even skin tone, reduced fine lines and more.
Since its start in 2004, Clayton Med Spa’s goal has been to help clients feel and look their best. Clayton Med Spa’s facial menu includes more than 20 opulent options. With everything from a vitamin C facial and express facial to a fabulous chocolate mousse facial and more, options abound.
Clayton Med Spa, 2510 S. Brentwood Blvd., Suite 202, St. Louis, 314-942-7514, claytonmedspa.com
The Face & The Body Spa
There’s a reason why The Face & The Body Spa has been open for more than 40 years; its' team strives to go above and beyond expectations! Plus, with multiple facial and HydraFacial options – including radiance, firming and visibly clear facials – you’re sure to receive glowing results.
PALM Health’s goal is to help humans as a whole – mind, body and soul – which is why they offer everything from well-being coaches and counselors to fitness classes and, of course, spa options. Facials include clinical, custom and more to leave you relaxed and radiant.
Studio Branca doesn’t want to leave clients with just a good experience, but rather a legendary one. Studio Branca not only offers salon services, but also spa services – from peels and waxing to facials and more. Facials include a Fresh Express, which is exfoliation and moisturizing, while the custom facial helps polish away impurities.
