 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Budget Bride

Find Flower Crowns at All Price Points in the St. Louis Area

  • 0

Sure, we love a traditional flowing veil, but flower crowns are also taking the bridal scene by storm. Not only do they add a beautiful burst of color to a bride’s alluring aesthetic, but also flower crowns can accentuate a bohemian or rustic wedding vibe.

Whether you want to keep it simple (and at a sweet price point) or are hoping to splurge on something that’ll last you a lifetime, these metro area vendors can create a crown that’ll make you feel like the queen you are.

The Sweetest Deal

Photo courtesy of Mia Accessories.jpg

St. Louis-based Mia Accessories Co. on Etsy sells flower crowns that are simple yet stunning – oh, and also incredibly affordable. Its white flower crowns, for example, are just under $30. If you’re hoping for a pop of color, the shop does have other crowns available in hues of pink, blue and mulberry, just to name a few.

Mia Accessories Co., etsy.com/shop/miaaccessoriesco

People are also reading…

The Savvy Spend

The Flower Lab photo by Rochelle Maples Photography.jpg

Whether you want a pop of color or a classic white crown, The Flower Lab by Belli Fiori has flower crowns that are sure to be a fabulous fit for your big day. Created with fresh flowers – imagine a stunning selection of ivory or lavender rose blossoms atop an adjustable greenery crown – the headpieces are nothing short of stunning. For just $45, this floral option is no doubt the savvy spend.

The Flower Lab, 2705 LaSalle St., St. Louis, 314-776-2200

The Ultimate Splurge

Photo courtesy of The Honeycomb.jpg

There’s a reason The Honeycomb has surpassed 11,500 sales on its Etsy shop – its handcrafted floral hair accessories (including crowns, of course) are straight out of a fairytale. The Honeycomb sources silk flowers from across the globe to ensure a realistic appearance, and its crowns are created with comfort in mind. Although prices vary, the beaut pictured here is priced at $115 – a splurge, but also something that’ll last a lifetime.

The Honeycomb, etsy.com/shop/thehoneycomb

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK