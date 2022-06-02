Find Flower Crowns at All Price Points in the St. Louis Area

Sure, we love a traditional flowing veil, but flower crowns are also taking the bridal scene by storm. Not only do they add a beautiful burst of color to a bride’s alluring aesthetic, but also flower crowns can accentuate a bohemian or rustic wedding vibe.
Whether you want to keep it simple (and at a sweet price point) or are hoping to splurge on something that’ll last you a lifetime, these metro area vendors can create a crown that’ll make you feel like the queen you are.
The Sweetest Deal
St. Louis-based Mia Accessories Co. on Etsy sells flower crowns that are simple yet stunning – oh, and also incredibly affordable. Its white flower crowns, for example, are just under $30. If you’re hoping for a pop of color, the shop does have other crowns available in hues of pink, blue and mulberry, just to name a few.
Whether you want a pop of color or a classic white crown, The Flower Lab by Belli Fiori has flower crowns that are sure to be a fabulous fit for your big day. Created with fresh flowers – imagine a stunning selection of ivory or lavender rose blossoms atop an adjustable greenery crown – the headpieces are nothing short of stunning. For just $45, this floral option is no doubt the savvy spend.
The Flower Lab, 2705 LaSalle St., St. Louis, 314-776-2200
The Ultimate Splurge
There’s a reason The Honeycomb has surpassed 11,500 sales on its Etsy shop – its handcrafted floral hair accessories (including crowns, of course) are straight out of a fairytale. The Honeycomb sources silk flowers from across the globe to ensure a realistic appearance, and its crowns are created with comfort in mind. Although prices vary, the beaut pictured here is priced at $115 – a splurge, but also something that’ll last a lifetime.
