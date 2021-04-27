Glow Girl Color Bar’s Natural Tanning Salon on Wheels Rolls Across St. Louis

Glow Girl Color Bar is the first of its kind: an airbrush tanning salon on wheels – and its GlowMobile can come directly to your group or occasion, including bridal parties and wedding events, according to owner Brittany Rowan.
The trendy, Instagram-worthy GlowMobile is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with a built-in airbrush tanning salon featuring wood flooring, a vintage Persian rug, white subway tile, gold hardware and a quartz countertop.
“It’s a happy space that makes women feel good!” says Rowan, who launched the company in St. Louis to fill what she saw as a void in the airbrush tanning industry – a safe, sunless, natural-looking custom tan and high-level service experience in a curated space. “Women are always surprised and awed when they step inside the GlowMobile. They’re drawn to the feminine aesthetic and excited by the elevated details. Since airbrush tanning is such a sensitive service, with our clients being undressed, it’s imperative they are made to feel comfortable in our space.”
Glow Girl Color Bar can serve special groups, including bridal parties, with its professional, personable staff working with each bride to ensure she’s achieving her color goals for the most special day of her life, Rowan notes. “We conduct a trial with all of our brides where we discuss their airbrush/self-tanning history [and] skin goals for their special day, whether it’s a deeper color, a cohesive complexion [or] brighter skin tone – and often, all three!” she says. “We blend a custom solution [with paraben-free, all-natural, organic ingredients] for each client to complement their skin tone, hair color and eye color.”
For the wedding day color, the GlowMobile pulls up to a residence or hotel and services the bride and her bridal party.
“We usually conduct this appointment a few days prior to the wedding or rehearsal dinner,” Rowan says. “These appointments are so much fun because the Glow Girl experience is on full display! We have SOCIAL Sparkling beverages being served, music playing, and it’s a fun, laid-back, girly enhancement to the wedding kickoff. There’s usually more food and wine inside, and the bridal party is often packing welcome gifts and/or relaxing with the bride.”
The reveal is Rowan’s favorite part of each appointment. “Because of the cosmetic bronzer in our solution, our clients see color immediately, and it’s such a joy to see the instant relief followed by excitement over their new color,” she says. “I had a mother of the bride come in for a trial. She’d never been airbrushed before and was visibly nervous … When I walked her over to the mirror following her service, she was ecstatic over the way she looked, [and] she said, ‘I look so beautiful!’ That woman ended up being a regular client of ours, and it’s an appointment I’ll never forget and always treasure.”
And Glow Girl Color Bar isn’t stopping in St. Louis – it plans to keep rolling with GlowMobiles throughout the U.S. Rowan says the business is working to secure an additional investment to fund the first fleet of GlowMobiles to be launched in key cities across the country.