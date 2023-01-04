 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's where couples can get fit in the St. Louis metro area ahead of their wedding day

To look your fittest for the big day – and shake your best on the reception dance floor – follow this guide to the St. Louis metro area’s unique array of fitness and dance workouts, with bridal deals to boot.

BRIDE-2-BE BOOTCAMP AT CHESTERFIELD ATHLETIC CLUB

BRIDE-2-BE BOOTCAMP AT CHESTERFIELD ATHLETIC CLUB

$400 per person, includes program, T-shirt and CAC water bottle; bride trains free with five or more bridesmaids | Offer valid at Chesterfield Athletic Club, 16625 Swingley Ridge Road, Chesterfield, 636-532-9992, chesterfieldathleticclub.com

Gather your bridesmaids (five or more and the bride trains free!) to have fun while working out with Chesterfield Athletic Club’s Bride-2-Be Bootcamp. The 8-week program, offering a personalized training schedule, as well as fitness and diet pointers for maximum results, provides eight one-on-one training sessions and a two-month CAC membership.

WEDDING SPECIAL AT PLNK

WEDDING SPECIAL AT PLNK

$540 (or $180 per month) 3-month unlimited membership | Offer valid at PLNK St. Louis locations: 1560 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac; 4647 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis (Central West End); 1196 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country, plnkfitness.com

Photo by Christina Walden.jpg

PLNK welcomes future brides and grooms at a special rate for three months of as many shakes and classes as their hearts desire before their wedding day. Various class times between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. are available across PLNK’s three studios here. Bachelorette parties (contact for pricing), as well as private classes, are offered for $80 per class, plus $40 for every additional person. PLNK’s Lagree studio classes focus on keeping your muscles under tension and using slow, controlled movements to sculpt your body from the inside out, to be – and feel – stronger!

PACKAGES AT YES HONEY STUDIO

Yes Honey Studio, 1519 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis, 314-448-1217, yeshoneystudio.com

Brides and grooms can get fit – and work on their dance moves! – at Yes Honey Studio. Break a sweat and build confidence for taking over the dance floor on your wedding day at this dance fitness and strength-training studio. Additionally, private bachelorette classes are offered on Saturday and Sunday afternoons for a fun start to your final fling before the ring! Party size can be up to 25 people – and all genders and fitness levels will feel included!

NEW CLIENT SPECIALS AT PURE BARRE

NEW CLIENT SPECIAL AT PURE BARRE

Pure Barre St. Louis – Ladue, 8885 Ladue Road, Ladue; and Pure Barre St. Louis – Central West End, 4931 Lindell Blvd., Suite 100, St. Louis; purebarre.com/location/st-louis-central-west-end-mo

Pure Barre is ready to ensure each bride walks confidently down the aisle. The studio’s Ladue and Central West End locations offer new-client specials – and bridal sticky socks for class! High-intensity, low-impact workouts will lift and lengthen and tone and strengthen your body to look and feel good on your wedding day!

