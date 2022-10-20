How inflation is impacting the wedding industry and engaged couples in St. Louis and environs

Inflation is hurting so many in the metro area, including those getting married on a budget. Local vendors Rouge Floral Design in Cottleville and Savvy Bridal Boutique in St. Louis’ Lafayette Square neighborhood are also feeling the impact of the current state of the U.S. economy.
“We have been challenged in many different ways with the increase in inflation, the economy and the pandemic,” Katie Hackmann of Rouge Floral Design says. “So much so that, it seems, when we find our stride, we again are facing another hurdle.”
Savvy Bridal Boutique’s owner, Imene McCoy, warns that an increase in demand trickles down to increases in material cost for vendors, as well as couples.
“Couples should expect price increases across the board, from bridal gowns to florals,” she says, adding that “the more the bride is educated on prices, designers and processes, the better her expectations and experience will be.”
People are also reading…
Hackmann has seen flower and supply cost increases amid shortages. “Supply shortage has been wild,” she elaborates. “Finding floral glue has been extremely hard, causing us to use different techniques to make designs. We have had to be savvier when scheduling our team, even cutting the number of crew members who set up events.”
McCoy has also experienced difficulty in finding employees and says that “price increases in the supply chain are trickling down from shipping, fabrics and more. Designers are raising prices to cover the increases they are having to incur, and we are now seeing those increases on our end.”
While local vendors face these acute challenges, couples face not only a higher cost of living but also increased difficulties in planning their dream wedding.
McCoy recommends lowering personal costs by avoiding a second reception gown and instead opting for a bridal gown with an overskirt or optional sleeves. She also advises shopping for off-the-rack bridal looks, which at her shops means new samples that were either ordered twice or discontinued by a designer – which often means a particular style is the last of its kind.
“Gown sales and off-the-rack samples are two options that can help cut major costs,” McCoy says. “At Savvy Bridal, when you shop a sale or off-the-rack, you’re receiving a gown in pristine condition that doesn’t tack on additional shipping fees. Essentially, this allows you to take a designer gown home with you the day of your appointment at half the price!”
Hackmann advises couples to focus on a color palette for their floral vision rather than on specifics. “Let your florist help you to choose the flowers that they know are available and more cost-effective,” she recommends. “Venues and vendors are booking extremely fast, so don’t delay. Our average timeline is 9 to 14 months [out from your wedding day].”
Hackmann adds: “Trust your wedding vendors! We know our craft, we know the industry, and we will deliver the wedding you want and deserve.”
Rouge Floral Design, 5055 Highway N, Suite 210, Cottleville, 636-459-0543, eventsbyrouge.com
Savvy Bridal Boutique, 1905 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-312-6396, savvybridalboutique.com