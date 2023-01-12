How to achieve glowing skin for your big day

Most brides desire glowing, radiant skin for their wedding day. Dr. Mary Noel George, owner of George Dermatology, advises investing in a few professional spa services leading up to the big event.
“It is important to have a discussion with your dermatologist well in advance of the big day to work on a master plan,” George says. “Treatments need time to see an effect and may need touch-ups.”
For brides at least six months out from their wedding day, George recommends considering injectables like Botox and filler to minimize or erase fine lines. She also says the six-month pre-wedding mark is a good time to begin using a nightly retinoid cream.
“These creams do take some time for your skin to adjust to because, initially, they can cause dryness and irritation,” George says. “Giving your dermatologist lead time in advance of tying the knot will help you develop a plan to make sure you are on target for the big day. They are worth the wait. Nothing carries as much bang for your buck as starting a retinoid cream.”
George also recommends microneedling treatments — a minimally invasive procedure that uses a device to create tiny holes in the top layer of skin, stimulating a wound-healing process that helps build collagen and elastin — as they are one of the easiest and most helpful in-office procedures to achieve glowing skin.
“Microneedling with platelet-rich plasma can produce even more spectacular results,” she says. “Ideally, three to six microneedling treatments spaced at monthly intervals will yield the best results. If you’re running short on time before your big day, even one or two treatments will help the appearance of your skin.”
A week or so before the wedding, George says hydration is key. Hydrating the skin helps plump the cells, smooth fine lines and erase dry patches.
“This will ensure your wedding day makeup goes on smoothly and uniformly,” George says. “Make sure your products are noncomedogenic, which means they do not clog pores.”
She also recommends establishing a relationship with a dermatologist in case you develop a pesky pimple during your wedding week. “A board-certified dermatologist can inject the pimple with a very small dose of a steroid to help get your skin back to perfect on your wedding day.”
In addition to creating an outer glow, brides can help take care of their mental and emotional health through relaxing mind-body treatments.
Jim Croghan, vice president of operations at Aquarius Wellness Center for Healing Arts, recommends the Pamper Me Package, which includes a signature massage, signature facial, Champagne and chocolates.
“We customize everything,” Croghan says. “Our bides-to-be often like to add elements like hot stones or reflexology to massages and LED light therapy to facials.”
The center also offers aromatherapy and energy healing modalities, such as reiki, sound therapy and guided meditation.
“We’ll help each bride choose an individualized combination of treatments that provide both physical and mental benefits, perfect in the days leading up to the wedding,” Croghan says.
George Dermatology, 8888 Ladue Road, Ladue, 314-344-0004, georgedermatology.com
Aquarius Wellness Center for Healing Arts, 7750 Clayton Road, Suite 103, Richmond Heights, 314-645-7643, aquariuswellness.com