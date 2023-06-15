The veil is, without a doubt, the quintessential bridal accessory. Yet you may be wondering: How exactly does one pick a veil? Ellen Douglass, owner of the lovely lovergirl bridal in The Grove, is here to lend some expert advice that will take the guesswork out of selecting a gorgeous veil for your big day.
“Veils, like other bridal accessories, are a way to really personalize your look,” Douglass says. “Pick the accessories that will help make your look completely your own on your big day.”
Douglass explains this is something brides can accomplish by allowing the veil to complement, rather than compete, with the wedding dress that stole the bride’s heart.
“If you have a more minimalist dress, I think it's a great idea to opt for a veil with some detail, like pearls or embroidery,” Douglass says. “If your dress has several details to it, then you might want to opt for a plain veil in order to let the dress shine.”
Douglass adds, however, that veils with pearl detailing are by far her favorite.
“We love a pearl veil,” she says. “It complements so many different dress styles while not overtaking the dress like a veil with beading might.”
And while details – like pearls, beading, embroidery and lace (just to name a few) – are an obvious component to consider, the length is also a vital element when it comes to selecting a veil.
“My favorite lengths are elbow and cathedral – polar opposite lengths that give off two different vibes,” Douglass says. “Elbow length has a bit of a retro, fun, flirty feel to it, which is very in at the moment. Cathedral length is classic and will suit almost any gown while adding a bit of drama in the length department.”
If you can’t seem to decide on a single veil, though, Douglass says a tremendous trend at the moment is actually incorporating two veils into the big day.
“I'm seeing brides opt for the longer, classic length veil (cathedral) for their ceremony and then a shorter, flirtier length veil (elbow) for their reception look,” Douglass says. “Switching up even one accessory from ceremony to reception can really give you that second look moment without the second look price tag.”
