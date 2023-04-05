There’s no denying that shopping for your dream dress is a momentous occasion. However, you may be wondering how to best prep for that appointment.
“The first thing I would suggest is to bring a good attitude,” says Satin Bostic, owner of House of Curves Bridal. “Next, I suggest you get a few ideas of what you like, but be prepared to expand your vision if needed.”
Because, believe it or not, your initial vision might change after actually donning a dress.
“Selecting your wedding dress is not only about how you look, but [also] about how you feel,” Bostic says. “Your dream dress should make you feel beautiful and confident. Just because it looks good in pictures doesn’t mean it will look great on your specific body type. And trust me: You are allowed to find your dress at your very first bridal shop. There is no need to go to four more shops to verify what you already know.”
Beyond being open-minded, Bostic also encourages brides to shop within their budget.
“If you are not prepared to go over budget, stay away from dresses out of your price range,” Bostic says. “It is an extreme downer to fall in love with a dress you cannot afford, [making] other dresses pale in comparison. It will make you feel like you’re settling, and as a bridal stylist, I do not want that for you.”
Nor does she want brides to be bullied into a dress.
“So you’ve watched all the episodes of, ‘Say Yes to the Dress,’ and you have your six-person crew ready, but do you really need six people to agree on your dress?” Bostic says. “Girlfriend, bring the person(s) who is paying and two to three people who will support and encourage your choices. Your third cousin on your mother’s side from Scranton, Pennsylvania, that you haven’t seen since you were 6 doesn’t need to be at your bridal appointment. This is your day and you are entitled to get whatever your budget and heart can agree on.”
This is why Bostic encourages brides to remember to have fun and advocate for themselves.
“You are in charge, don’t forget that,” Bostic says. “Get the dress that gives you butterflies; live in the moment. Don’t be afraid to show your curves, they are beautiful.”
