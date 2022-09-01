How to properly care for wedding rings, according to a St. Louis area jeweler

Proper ring care and upkeep is critical, especially if you want your ring to gleam and glisten as bright as it did the day your significant other first placed it on your finger. To help couples properly care for that fabulous fixture, Kit Heffern, president of Elleard Heffern Fine Jewelers in Clayton, shares some expert insight.
For starters, Heffern, who has been in the fine jewelry business for 50 years, recommends that brides have their rings professionally cleaned at least once a year and do at-home cleanings more regularly.
“During the annual visit, we will also check the prongs to make sure they are secure to prevent damaging or losing diamonds from the setting,” he describes. “We also recommend cleaning your diamond rings weekly with mild soap and water, using a soft toothbrush. This will both remove most of the buildup of soap, lotions or other accumulated substances from the setting and on the diamonds. As it relates to other gemstones, it is best to speak with your jeweler – as all gemstones have a specific recommended method of cleaning.”
He adds that polishing is great for perfecting dulled jewelry, specifically pieces made of gold, platinum or silver.
“If you wear white gold, you may want to have your white gold rhodium plated,” Heffern advises. “They will sparkle like new.”
Beyond cleaning, you may wonder whether it’s best to remove your ring for any reason – say, when washing dishes, gardening, etc. Heffern says that’s a personal decision.
“Some of our clients wear some of their jewelry 24/7,” he explains. “Some take off their jewelry as soon as they are home for the day or evening. We do recommend not wearing jewelry for high-impact activities like weightlifting, which may lead to damages to rings, or not wearing jewelry where it could slip off in water.”
If you do choose to remove your ring, though, Heffern recommends a box or pouch for safekeeping.
“Always put it in the same place so it does not become misplaced,” Heffern says.
Still want to wear a ring while working out or swimming? Look for silicone or rubber wedding bands, which can serve as a safer alternative for those with active lifestyles.
If you’re looking for a decorative way to store your rings, Lauren Thorp, owner of St. Louis’ Bonboni Mercantile Co., says she has vintage options in store, such as trinket boxes with a cloisonné butterfly and flower design or an ornate silver and enamel design.
