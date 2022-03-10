Inside the St. Louis Bridal Shop Exclusively for Plus-Size, Curvy Brides

House of Curves Bridal is not inclusive, but exclusive – to plus-size brides.
Founded by local entrepreneur Satin Bostic, the bridal boutique in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood exclusively serves plus-size and curvy brides.
“The curvier [brides] are, the harder it is to find their size,” Bostic notes, explaining that the bridal industry often overlooks plus-size and curvier women.
House of Curves Bridal is changing that, offering luxe, on-trend wedding dresses in sizes ranging from 12 to 40. “We don’t try to cater to every bride – we cater to the needs of only plus-size brides,” Bostic says. “All of our samples are double-digits – at least an average of size 24 – and go up to size 40.”
With plenty of selection, Bostic guarantees every bride will fit into a gown at House of Curves Bridal. “[Brides] are like a kid in a candy store because they know they can fit in every dress in the boutique,” she says.
The store’s appointment-only policy ensures brides are in a private setting, with one-on-one, personalized service from Bostic. “It’s only myself, the bride and who she chooses to bring,” she says, noting the shop is a safe space for women to be themselves. “We are body-positive. You have husbands and they like it, so let’s show it, and let’s believe we are beautiful on our day.”
Brides love how House of Curves Bridal is dedicated to them, Bostic says: “Our brides get the same quality as your standard-size brides,” she explains, noting plus-size dresses don’t have to be frumpy – they can be fabulous. “You’re [not] getting less style; you’re going to receive the same options as your standard-size bride.”
With that in mind, the boutique carries the latest trends – from tulle gowns in bold and whimsical styles to dresses in not only classic ivory but also hot hues of the moment, such as black and blush, all in premium brands, including Kelly Faetanini and WToo, as well as its own line.
“The reason we started our own House of Curves Bridal line is because a lot of things our brides needed, [such as] extra straps or more support, always cost 20 percent extra [than] the same gown for a standard-size bride,” Bostic explains. “So I decided I wanted to create something they did not have to pay extra for.”
As House of Curves Bridal grows, Bostic hopes to add items including bridal accessories and smoothing undergarments.
To book a private appointment, call the boutique or visit its website.
House of Curves Bridal, 2755 Chippewa St., St. Louis, 314-374-8248, houseofcurvesbridal.com