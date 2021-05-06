 Skip to main content
Inspire Awe With a Second Bridal Dress From These St. Louis Area Shops
Inspire Awe With a Second Bridal Dress From These St. Louis Area Shops

Styled Shoot at Dogwood STL

Styled shoot coordinated by Signature Bridal and k.hart events on location at The Dogwood, with makeup by Hannah Chang and florals by Rouge Events and Design

 Photo by Tristan Singleton Photography

Discovering “the dress” can feel pretty amazing. So why bother with a second style for your big day? Changing to another bridal dress or suit is beneficial for numerous reasons, from elevating the glamour of your celebration to choosing a style better equipped for dancing the night away. These local boutiques boast styles that guests won’t soon forget.

Blush Boutique

159 W. Argonne, Kirkwood, 314-965-4411, blushstl.com

A bride easily enchants in the Lina smocked-waist midi dress by Greylin from Blush Boutique, while the Kirkwood shop’s Wild Fern split-neck and embroidered-hem mini dress in Pearl best serves the bride seeking simple elegance.

Boulevard Bride

21 Meadows Circle Drive, Suite 304, Lake Saint Louis, 636-561-4030, boulevardbride.com

At Boulevard Bride, couture designer Olha Potapenko is on hand to customize your dream dress. Even so, the romantic silhouettes of Australian designer Madi Lane or Val Stefani are sure to catch your eye.

Bridal Parlour

3630 Green Mount Crossing Drive, Shiloh, Illinois, 618-622-0880, bridalparlour.net

The Bridal Parlour seeks to serve the modern bride, with fashions that are cutting edge, like the colorful line from Sweet Caroline, to classic silhouettes, as seen in the elegant femininity of Kite and Butterfly.

The Bridal Shoppe

525 Bailey Road, Crystal City, 636-931-8464, bridalshoppeinc.com

Add oomph to your bridal outfit, with a sweeping, all-lace gown or a classic, off-the-shoulder dress that gives off “Sleeping Beauty” vibes. No matter what flair you seek for your second-dress style, The Bridal Shoppe delivers.

LHL Styled Shoot Sept 23, 2020

Cleo Bridal

103 Civic Park Drive, O’Fallon, Missouri, 636-294-9299, cleobridal.com

Sweet silhouettes are the hallmark of the Justin Alexander lines, while traditional brides will adore the classic Stella York, and Rebecca Ingram’s delicate details fit a more romantic style. All are offered at Cleo Bridal.

Mia Grace Bridal

108 Chesterfield Towne Center, Chesterfield, 636-778-3433, miagracebridal.com

Vicky and Madison Smith, the mother-daughter duo behind Mia Grace Bridal, believe in celebrating a bride’s individuality. That’s easy to achieve with almost 20 different designers to choose from.

Signature Bridal

703 Long Road Crossing, Suite 1, Chesterfield, 636-778-3200, signaturebridalstlouis.com

Signature Bridal’s already celebrating your nuptials with Champagne and confetti. So get in the party mood as you pick out the second bridal dress in which you’ll be dancing away the night!

Sincerely Yours Bridal

14336 Manchester Road, Manchester, 314-650-6191, sincerelyyoursbridal.com

From the structured shapes of Sottero & Midgley to the sophistication of Jasmine Couture, Sincerely Yours Bridal covers every mood with its designer choices. Mix up your big-day vibe with a second style vastly different from what you wear to walk down the aisle.

SPLASH

8811 Ladue Road, Suite B, Ladue, 314-721-6442, splashtribe.com

Though SPLASH is best known for its coastal styles, SPLASH’s formalwear offerings can work magic for your second-dress style, such as with Likely’s off-the-shoulder Miller gown or the dazzling Emile gown.

The Ultimate Bride

1115 S. Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, 314-961-9997, theultimatebride.com

Start with an elegant lace gown to say, “I do,” and then transform with a strappy bridal dress that will entrance as your significant other spins you across the dance floor. At The Ultimate Bride, discover more than 1,000 dresses ready to try on.

Vie Boutique

9660 Clayton Road, Ladue, 314-997-0124, viestlouis.com

From the modest elegance of the Brochu Walker Rio belted jumpsuit to the festive Alexis Mayla dress in Blush velvet to the Cinq à Sept Catherine dress with feather hem, all meant for sashaying across the dance floor, Vie’s fashions fit the mood of your once-in-a-lifetime fête.

