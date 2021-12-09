Kansas City-Based Savvy Bridal Opens New Location in St. Louis’ Lafayette Square Neighborhood

Savvy Bridal, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, recently opened its third location – the first to hit the St. Louis market – on Nov. 6. Founder and owner Imene McCoy says the goal of the bridal boutique is to curate the ideal collection for the Midwestern bride.
“Affordable luxury is what I like to call it,” McCoy says. “The Savvy brand started [so that] the affordable bride, who’s savvy with her money, is getting the same high-level experience as if she went to a bridal shop with a [bigger] budget.”
It’s a concept Midwesterners appear to appreciate, and it has enabled McCoy to open three shops since she launched Savvy Bridal in 2013; the latest location resides in St. Louis’ historic neighborhood of Lafayette Square.
“Our No. 1 trait for our brand is our customer service,” McCoy says. “For that bride who is wanting that one-of-a-kind dress, you don’t have to spend $8,000 to $10,000. Come to us and find it for $2,000, find it for $2,500.”
From off-the-rack options for brides whose weddings are scheduled in under six months (when the average time for custom orders can take anywhere from six to 12 months, exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic) to designer gowns ready for brides’ customization, Savvy Bridal houses a collection in 12 sample sizes to suit any need, with prices ranging from $1,500 to $4,500.
Brides who are purchasing take-home dresses can trust that they are still getting a singular design, as the empty spot on the rack will be filled with a completely different bridal gown.
“The trend in the industry is dictated by when we go to market, when the designers showcase the new collections,” McCoy says. “That trickles down to what brides see online – that’s what the bride is conditioned to.
“When I curate the collections with my staff, we really listen to the brides and buy for them. We always try to keep our finger on the pulse, on what the bride is asking for.”
McCoy says brides can expect lace and beading to trend in 2022, and glitter will be huge. Savvy Bridal operates by appointment only to ensure an elevated shopping experience for each bride.
“Being a business owner is definitely my passion,” the mother of two, who has been married for 10 years, says. “I’m very big on empowering my staff, and work culture is important. I have a bigger vision for our brand – taking over the United States, one state at a time!”
Savvy Bridal, 1905 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-312-6396, savvybridalboutique.com