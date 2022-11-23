New bridal consignment boutique, The Bridal Collection, opens in Arnold, Missouri

The Bridal Collection in Arnold is the area’s newest bridal consignment boutique that boasts beautiful dresses for brides who are on a budget, under a time constraint or simply love sustainable style.
“I was a bridal consultant while I was in college pursuing a degree in communications; I absolutely loved it and wanted to return to it one day,” says Crystal Fodge, who opened The Bridal Collection in September. “When I decided to sell my wedding gown, I put an ad in Facebook Marketplace. I had so many messages and so many people not responding. The lovely woman who did end up purchasing it had to try it on in my basement. She didn't get the whole bridal experience of trying on gowns in a lovely boutique with friends and family.
“I realized a lot of budget-savvy brides miss out on that experience,” she continues. “That’s when I decided that if I opened a bridal boutique, it would be inclusive to brides on a time constraint and a budget.”
Fodge explains that most bridal shops recommend purchasing a gown a year or more in advance to allow time for manufacturing, shipping and alterations.
“This can be an issue for a bride who wishes to elope or in the event of a military wedding before deployment,” Fodge says. “At The Bridal Collection, you can leave with your gown the same day.”
Fodge notes that, at her store, you can beat those timing issues without sacrificing style.
“We are constantly getting new gowns in,” Fodge says. “We have several gowns that come from other local boutiques that were samples or discontinued. Other gowns are brought in for consignment from recent brides in the St. Louis area.”
Designers featured at the boutique include DaVinci, Justin Alexander and Maggie Sottero.
“Every bride wants to look beautiful, but not every bride wants to or can spend thousands of dollars on the gown,” Fodge says. “Our gowns are discounted, and some already come with additional alterations, such as a bustle, to eliminate extra costs.”
Another perk with this shop is that, after the big day, brides can bring their professionally cleaned gown in and make some of their money back.
“The Bridal Collection wants every bride to feel beautiful in her gown, and we would love to help each bride find the gown of her dreams,” Fodge says. “In addition to purchasing at my boutique, consigning your gown gives another bride the wonderful gift of feeling beautiful on her special day.”
The Bridal Collection, 13 Fox Valley Center, Arnold, Missouri, thebridalcollectionstl.com