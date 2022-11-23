 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New bridal consignment boutique, The Bridal Collection, opens in Arnold, Missouri

  • 0
Photo courtesy of The Bridal Collection.jpg

Photo courtesy of The Bridal Collection

The Bridal Collection in Arnold is the area’s newest bridal consignment boutique that boasts beautiful dresses for brides who are on a budget, under a time constraint or simply love sustainable style.

“I was a bridal consultant while I was in college pursuing a degree in communications; I absolutely loved it and wanted to return to it one day,” says Crystal Fodge, who opened The Bridal Collection in September. “When I decided to sell my wedding gown, I put an ad in Facebook Marketplace. I had so many messages and so many people not responding. The lovely woman who did end up purchasing it had to try it on in my basement. She didn't get the whole bridal experience of trying on gowns in a lovely boutique with friends and family.

“I realized a lot of budget-savvy brides miss out on that experience,” she continues. “That’s when I decided that if I opened a bridal boutique, it would be inclusive to brides on a time constraint and a budget.”

People are also reading…

Fodge explains that most bridal shops recommend purchasing a gown a year or more in advance to allow time for manufacturing, shipping and alterations.

“This can be an issue for a bride who wishes to elope or in the event of a military wedding before deployment,” Fodge says. “At The Bridal Collection, you can leave with your gown the same day.”

Fodge notes that, at her store, you can beat those timing issues without sacrificing style.

“We are constantly getting new gowns in,” Fodge says. “We have several gowns that come from other local boutiques that were samples or discontinued. Other gowns are brought in for consignment from recent brides in the St. Louis area.”

Designers featured at the boutique include DaVinci, Justin Alexander and Maggie Sottero.

“Every bride wants to look beautiful, but not every bride wants to or can spend thousands of dollars on the gown,” Fodge says. “Our gowns are discounted, and some already come with additional alterations, such as a bustle, to eliminate extra costs.”

Another perk with this shop is that, after the big day, brides can bring their professionally cleaned gown in and make some of their money back.

“The Bridal Collection wants every bride to feel beautiful in her gown, and we would love to help each bride find the gown of her dreams,” Fodge says. “In addition to purchasing at my boutique, consigning your gown gives another bride the wonderful gift of feeling beautiful on her special day.” 

The Bridal Collection, 13 Fox Valley Center, Arnold, Missouri, thebridalcollectionstl.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways to make a store bought pie look homemade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred