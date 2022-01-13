Patrice J. Bridal Opens at New Location in Bridgeton

The queen of alterations, Patrice Johnson, is on the move. Her studio, Patrice J. Bridal, has a new home in Bridgeton’s popular Orchard Bend Shopping Center.

“It’s in a high-traffic area,” Johnson says. “I definitely should be able to attract more people just from them seeing the space, which will be awesome. My previous space was a converted two-bedroom home in a residential area. This opens up a lot more doors for me.”

Patrice J. Bridal has experienced significant challenges and growth in the short time since it opened in January 2020. When the world shut down, resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the boutique had to find a way to survive.

“I was fortunate that I had sewing skills, and I was on that first wave of mask-making, which was very needed in the beginning,” Johnson recalls. “I was able to cover expenses.”

In addition, she found a new way to serve brides by offering valuable advice amid delays and cancellations.