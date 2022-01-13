Patrice J. Bridal Opens at New Location in Bridgeton

The queen of alterations, Patrice Johnson, is on the move. Her studio, Patrice J. Bridal, has a new home in Bridgeton’s popular Orchard Bend Shopping Center.
“It’s in a high-traffic area,” Johnson says. “I definitely should be able to attract more people just from them seeing the space, which will be awesome. My previous space was a converted two-bedroom home in a residential area. This opens up a lot more doors for me.”
Patrice J. Bridal has experienced significant challenges and growth in the short time since it opened in January 2020. When the world shut down, resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the boutique had to find a way to survive.
“I was fortunate that I had sewing skills, and I was on that first wave of mask-making, which was very needed in the beginning,” Johnson recalls. “I was able to cover expenses.”
In addition, she found a new way to serve brides by offering valuable advice amid delays and cancellations.
“I tried to be a source of information,” Johnson says. “[I explained to brides] ‘These are the things you need, once your dress comes in.’ Stay positive throughout all the changes, right? That actually paid off. When the world started to open up and people were having micro weddings, brides who had purchased dresses elsewhere came to me for alterations.”
Word-of-mouth brought even more brides to her door, in part due to Johnson’s expertise at fitting various body shapes and sizes.
“I speak fashion,” she says. “Even if [brides] don’t know what they want, I speak their language. I have a love affair with wedding dresses and all things bridal. From the moment you walk in, it’s almost like having your best friend be your wedding dressmaker and designer. Nobody walks in and leaves a stranger.”
The wedding industry mainly provides standard sizing, Johnson says, and cannot cater to curvy brides. “I don’t have a typical body type,” she adds. “So I understand the fit challenges that a lot of brides have, [and am] able to translate curvy bodies and put them in something that makes [brides] feel beautiful.”
A New Orleans native, Johnson moved to the metro area after Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc on her hometown. For Patrice J. Bridal’s grand opening, she plans on bringing some of that New Orleans panache to the Lou over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
“I have partnered with the Red and Black Brass Band, so we’re going to open up the salon and celebrate New Orleans style in St. Louis,” Johnson says. “Come in and see the latest fashions. I’m going to have a trunk show on Sunday, the 16th, [and] a beautiful group of wedding vendors on-site on Monday, the 17th.
“Brides will be able to shop and put together the final pieces of their wedding,” she expands. “A blowout weekend – it’s going to be so much fun!”
Patrice J. Bridal, 11977 St. Charles Rock Road, Suite 134, Bridgeton, 314-292-9652, patricejbridal.com