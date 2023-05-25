You’ve already asked your besties to stand by your side on your big day. But now one big question remains: What in the world are they going to wear? Thankfully Wendy Markum, owner and lead planner of The Savvy Bride, is here to help.
“We love the trend of picking a color(s) and letting your ladies find a dress that fits their style, body and material preference,” Markum says. “It is a game changer to see all the ladies look great and feel gorgeous as they walk down the aisle.”
Markum contends that when the bridesmaids feel confident in their dresses, it shows. “[When the ladies look and feel great], the pictures will be so much better,” she says. “Plus, the ladies may actually be able to use the dress again.”
This is huge when, in the grand scheme of things, bridesmaids are often asked to pay for their garb, shoes, hair and makeup, gifts and more.
In terms of trends, Markum says neutrals are the top summer shades for bridesmaid dresses. However, she encourages brides to be careful when considering which fabrics they choose.
“Keep in mind the fabric and how well it hides moisture,” she says. “If you sweat in a light color satin dress, everyone is going to notice when and where it is happening. I have heard nightmare stories from bridesmaids who struggled with revealing stains and sweat marks.”
This is something that should be even more carefully considered if your summer ceremony is taking place outside in the sun.
“If the dress has breathable and flowing material, your bridesmaids will thank you,” Markum says.
In terms of footwear, Markum advises opting for something other than high heels.
“Avoid high heels if you are not completely comfortable walking in them,” she says. “Those heels will end up under the table and the guests will be dancing in bare feet, which is also dangerous considering someone always breaks a glass or spills on the dance floor.”
This is also why she encourages breaking footwear in at least two weeks prior to the big day or bringing an additional pair of shoes for dancing so that everyone can fully enjoy the celebration!
St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox.