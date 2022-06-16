 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shoe Varieties for the Bride Seeking Comfort and Style

Modern bride.

St. Louis fashion designer Claire Flowers, metro area retailer Laurie’s Shoes and locally based footwear company Caleres share their shoe picks to fit your bridal style – from heels and wedges to flip-flops – that will keep you comfortable as you dance the day or night away.

Bridal Prep

Bridal Prep: BIRKENSTOCK 952091_952093_top.jpg

Claire Flowers recommends something simple and easy to step out of as you dress for your big day. So while your hair is being styled and makeup applied, kick back with your bridal party in stylized flip-flops from a designer collection, or repurpose a pair of white wedges from your bachelorette party.

Wedding Ceremony

ARA Lynden 12-11540-01_hero.jpg

Keep it classic at the ceremony with a pair of white pumps, trimmed in a scallop design, from Claire Flowers. Alternatively, upend expectations with an elegant set of black patent leather Mary Janes by ARA in Lynden or black pumps by ARA in Ophelia, available at Laurie’s Shoes. Laurie’s Shoes also offers a blend of sturdiness and glamour with sparkling sandals by NAOT.

NAOT innovate-40033-nzq-listing.jpg

Metallic flats and glitzy block heels or sandals from Naturalizer’s wedding collection will keep you steady as you walk down the aisle. This Caleres brand prides itself on offering its “signature Contour + comfort technology,” according to its website, which makes this a marvelous fit for your wedding celebrations.

Reception

ARA Monticello 12-54510-05_hero.jpg

With formal pictures mostly out of the way, break out a pair of metallic Birkenstocks or even sequined ARA tennis shoes in Monticello from Laurie’s Shoes.

Chic style and sneakers pair well, as proven in Naturalizer’s wedding collection lace-up or slip-on styles.

Visit the bridal section on LifeStride’s site, a Caleres brand, and choose from pumps, sandals or slingbacks to give you security and style as you’re moving about the venue, greeting loved ones and reveling in the atmosphere.

Caleres – Headquarters, 8300 Maryland Ave., Clayton, 314-854-4000, caleres.com

Claire Flowers, 8500 Maryland Ave., Suite 306, Clayton, 314-221-8687, claireflowers.com

Laurie’s Shoes, multiple locations, 314-961-1642, lauriesshoes.com

Digital editor and staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

