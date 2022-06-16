Shoe Varieties for the Bride Seeking Comfort and Style

St. Louis fashion designer Claire Flowers, metro area retailer Laurie’s Shoes and locally based footwear company Caleres share their shoe picks to fit your bridal style – from heels and wedges to flip-flops – that will keep you comfortable as you dance the day or night away.
Bridal Prep
Claire Flowers recommends something simple and easy to step out of as you dress for your big day. So while your hair is being styled and makeup applied, kick back with your bridal party in stylized flip-flops from a designer collection, or repurpose a pair of white wedges from your bachelorette party.
Wedding Ceremony
Keep it classic at the ceremony with a pair of white pumps, trimmed in a scallop design, from Claire Flowers. Alternatively, upend expectations with an elegant set of black patent leather Mary Janes by ARA in Lynden or black pumps by ARA in Ophelia, available at Laurie’s Shoes. Laurie’s Shoes also offers a blend of sturdiness and glamour with sparkling sandals by NAOT.
Metallic flats and glitzy block heels or sandals from Naturalizer’s wedding collection will keep you steady as you walk down the aisle. This Caleres brand prides itself on offering its “signature Contour + comfort technology,” according to its website, which makes this a marvelous fit for your wedding celebrations.
Reception
With formal pictures mostly out of the way, break out a pair of metallic Birkenstocks or even sequined ARA tennis shoes in Monticello from Laurie’s Shoes.
Visit the bridal section on LifeStride’s site, a Caleres brand, and choose from pumps, sandals or slingbacks to give you security and style as you’re moving about the venue, greeting loved ones and reveling in the atmosphere.
St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox.
Digital editor and staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.