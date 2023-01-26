 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis area bridal boutique showcases Ukraine-based ELLY wedding gowns

Screenshot_20221212_160349_Chrome.jpg

Photo courtesy of Patrice J. Bridal

Patrice J. Bridal in Bridgeton is the sole shop in St. Louis offering Ukraine-based bridal brand, ELLY – and the dresses are divine.

“The owner of that brand is also a young woman, and they have still been able to continue their business throughout the war which, of course, has been wrecking their country,” says Patrice Johnson, owner of Patrice J. Bridal. “I love their fortitude and their spirit. Communication [has] never failed, and their designs are pretty dope.”

According to Johnson, ELLY’s stunning beadwork is what really makes their dresses unique.

“What I loved about the ELLY brand is that their dresses are very glam,” Johnson says. “They do a lot of really intricate beadwork.”

Details like these, she says, can elevate the bride’s big day overall.

Screenshot_20221212_160114_Chrome.jpg

“As a bridal designer, I believe wedding dresses with beaded elements always increase the glam factor of the entire wedding ceremony,” Johnson adds. “The beading on a wedding dress typically increases the cost as well. So make sure to adjust your budgets accordingly.”

Johnson recommends ordering an ELLY dress six to eight months in advance.

“Their shipping processes have been lengthened, so you have to give them more time for the delivery of the dress,” Johnson explains. “So we need at least six months, but eight months to be safe.”

However, like most good things, an ELLY dress is worth the wait.

“They make each dress to that person’s measurements, which is so dope because then you don’t have to spend as much money on alterations,” Johnson says. “Plus, I think they have a unique way of presenting dresses. I feel like their brand’s designs are pretty different.”

