St. Louis-Based Stylist Shares Trending Attire Alternatives for the Nontraditional Groom

Like bridal attire, garb for grooms has evolved in recent years and become increasingly fashion-forward. Grooms in general are seeking ways to rise above the pack and make a statement with their wedding-day style.
One great option that retains the timeless tradition of the tuxedo while adding a fashion-forward touch is opting for navy blue instead of the more formal black-and-white. This color choice really pops in photos and maintains a modern, sophisticated edge.
I recommend a lighter shade of navy, as the darker ones in certain lighting can be almost indiscernible from black. Your groomsmen can wear the same shade of navy or go with the traditional black-and-white so you stand out even more. (Yes, you can wear black with navy, so throw out your grandmother’s informal rule book!)
For those looking to think even further outside the box or for those looking to beat typical St. Louis summer heat, breathable summer suits made of linen or seersucker can make a statement and provide greater comfort for a fraction of the cost of a tuxedo. Garb for grooms should be appropriate to the season, venue and theme of the wedding, as well as your personality as a couple. A light gray or blue linen suit with a floral tie, an oatmeal or tan linen suit with a blue-and-white patterned tie or a seersucker suit with statement shoes all would make perfect ways to add some Southern flair and class, while making your photos of the special day timeless.
In terms of firm do’s and don’ts for your wedding-day style, here are a few pointers that have withstood the test of time:
• First, whether your wedding partner is a bride or a second groom, it is important to choose an option that complements their style without stealing their thunder. A corsage and/or tie that matches your partner’s bouquet is one simple and elegant way to achieve this, whereas an overly bright or flashy suit, while your partner is adorned in traditional white attire, is likely to divert attention away from him or her.
• Second, whether you go tuxedo or suit and whether you are renting or purchasing, do leave ample time for tailoring. Whatever fit flaws may not be obvious in person will be even more glaring in photos and in your comfort level on the day of the event. This is particularly important if renting, as turnaround times on tailoring can vary widely by retailer and, depending on the adjustments needed, may be significant. Tailoring is always worthwhile, as – next to a comfortable and stylish fabric – a good fit is the most important aspect of your wedding attire choice. If you opt to buy a suit – a great closet staple – I always recommend purchasing something versatile that can be worn either professionally or socially in the future.
• Last but not least – don’t ever neglect accessories! Your shoes, socks, belt, cuff links and watch should all complement the main garment. Like a fit that is slightly askew, skimping (or trying too hard with) these accents will detract attention from the centerpiece and be more noticeable than you might think. Don’t be afraid to add a custom, modern touch, such as an embroidered pair of personalized smoking slippers, a monogrammed pair of socks, vintage cuff links or killer designer shoes. If there is ever a day to sweat the small stuff, it’s your wedding day!
Wishing you a stylish and memorable wedding season!
Annie Heyward, annieheyward.com