St. Louis Designer Kirsten Paige Launches New Bridal Gown Line Named ‘Wanderlust’

Kirsten Paige Bridal may be inspired by the East and West coasts, and it may be housed in both St. Louis and California. Its roots, though, run deep – right here in the Gateway to the West. The woman and lead designer behind the name has made a brand influenced by where she comes from, where she’s been and her brides, whom she encourages through her designs to celebrate their authentic selves.
“My company is California boho meets New York City chic, tied together with my Midwest [background],” Paige says. “That’s a huge selling point for my clients. I’ve lived on both coasts – and my heart will always be in St. Louis. I love the people and the genuineness of the clients. That’s big for me.”
That simple sincerity grounds Paige in life and in business, which is something she learned from her father and grandfather, who both built their own companies. After graduation from the University of Missouri-Columbia and on her way to interview for an elite bridal designer in New York City’s Manhattan borough, Paige was reminded by her father of her own power.
“I’ll never forget it,” she recalls. “My dad said, ‘Why would you design for anybody else when you can design for yourself?’ That day, we were driving back to the airport on the Brooklyn Bridge, and we got the rights to kirstenpaige.com. My dad started telling me it’s possible to do your own business, like the American dream.
“[We] make our own rules and our own road maps and our own timeline.”
That was in 2014, and today, Paige is poised to release her newest collection this August, named Wanderlust and inspired by the incredible beauty of the country’s national parks.
“The collection is free-flowing,” she says. “[During lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,] brides were either eloping or doing micro-weddings. They were just sick of being indoors. Each gown is specific to the movement and flow of nature – for brides to feel free-spirited and radiant!”
The Wanderlust collection, which also features fit-and-flare silhouettes that can be mixed and matched with any of the designs, encourages brides to step outside and choose their own way to rejoice.
And in a way, Paige – now a regular at New York Fashion Week – says she rejoices in her individuality alongside each bride. From drawing her own sketches to draping fabric across a mannequin to making the patterns and sewing each gown, Paige is proud to take ownership in each design created under her name.
Brides will have the chance to meet the maker when she sets out later this year on a nationwide tour to introduce the Wanderlust collection at bridal boutique trunk shows.
Kirsten Paige Bridal, kirstenpaige.com