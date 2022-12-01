 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis floral preservationists to appear in Amazon Prime rom-com, ‘The Wedding Hustler’

  • 0
Photo courtesy of The Wedding Hustler.jpg

Photo courtesy of The Wedding Hustler

The mother-daughter duo behind St. Louis-based Floral Preservation Co. is making its film debut in “The Wedding Hustler,” set for a Valentine’s Day release on Amazon Prime.

A romantic comedy about a groom who plans a surprise wedding in the middle of a pandemic, “The Wedding Hustler” features a preserved wedding bouquet by The Floral Preservation Co., which offers custom flower preservation and DIY floral preservation kits.

Photo courtesy of The Wedding Hustler1.jpg

Photo courtesy of The Wedding Hustler

“Our DIY Floral Preservation Kit was featured in a scene where the ‘wedding hustler’ is showing the groom-to-be how to preserve flowers, specifically the bride’s favorite flower, [lavender], with our kit,” Teresa Rinne, chief executive officer of The Floral Preservation Co., explains.

Rinne – accompanied by her daughter and Brooke Kuhn, the company’s vice president and executive designer – flew to the film set in San Diego to appear in a vendor scene with their kits and a sample preserved flower. “We knew when we agreed to be part of the film that we would be on set to help with our product placement, but what we didn’t know was that we would actually be cast as extras in the vendor scene,” Rinne says. “That was a fun surprise!”

People are also reading…

One of their biggest contributions during the filming process was the actual preservation of the bride’s wedding bouquet. By using her Floral Preservation Kit, Rinne says the team was able to preserve a large, beautiful bouquet in less than 24 hours.

Photo courtesy of The Wedding Hustler2.jpg

Photo courtesy of The Wedding Hustler

In the film’s emotional closing scene, the final preserved floral piece – a vividly colorful framed and pressed wedding bouquet – is presented to the bride from the groom.

Inspired by so much loss during the pandemic, the film pays special attention to preserving the keepsakes of loved ones. By the same token, bouquets can be saved as meaningful mementos. “You have these flowers for milestone life moments, then you toss them,” Rinne says. “[But] they can live on.”

Rinne and Kuhn also were invited to attend the recent red-carpet premiere of the film in California. Reflecting on their appearance in it, Rinne recalls her and her daughter’s memorable experience: “Being part of the film was extra-special because the crew that we worked with went out of their way to make us feel welcome and appreciated.”

The film’s cast includes Netflix’s “Bling Empire” star Kane Lim, as well as real-life couple Chris and Hillary Soriano. Watch the trailer now at theweddinghustler.com.

The Floral Preservation Co., St. Louis, 314-330-8745, floralpreservationco.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make your own delicious oat milk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred