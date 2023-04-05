Whether you want your nails to stand out or blend in on your wedding day, PAINT Nail Bar lead nail tech Sierra Wickenhauser can help. She helps brides create the nail look of their dreams, from the viral Hailey Bieber nails to designs with a sentimental meaning behind them. Read on for inspiration on the biggest nail styles, trends and application methods for 2023 brides.

Hailey Bieber nails

The biggest bridal nail trend this year was made famous by Hailey Bieber. It’s also known as “glazed donut” nails for its glossy, shiny appearance that sets it apart from other styles. “In most cases, people will do a sheer, milky white or a sheer nude – almost like the base of a French – and then it's a white chrome that we put on top,” Wickenhauser says. “Once you rub it in, it gives it a very bright, iridescent glazed look to make it super shiny.”

Make it unique

If you’re having a theme wedding, your nails are a great way to bring the theme into your overall look. One of Wickenhauser’s brides was having a Star Wars-themed wedding, so she painted Star Wars characters onto the bride’s nails. “My biggest thing is to think forward to when you're going to be looking at pictures later: Do you want your nails to be the main focus in those pictures, or do you want the main focus to be your ring or the other parts of your [look]? Obviously, you want your nails to look nice and neat and clean. But do you want them to be the main center?”

Comfort is key

When it comes to the application method itself, Wickenhauser recommends opting for something that’s sturdy but won’t tear up your nail bed. PAINT Nail Bar offers options like a gel mani, which is simply gel polish applied directly to your natural nail, or a Gel-X extension: A full-coverage nail made of gel that gets cured to your natural nail with a builder gel, giving you some extra length. “Make sure when you’re done with them, you come in and let us soak them off,” Wickenhauser says. “We don't use any e-files or drills or anything. We're not roughing up your natural nail or damaging it that way, either.”

Artsy and abstract

There’s no rule that says your nails have to be neutral or plain on your wedding day. More and more brides are choosing abstract designs, like wavy lines or blocks. “A lot of brides have been doing abstract if they're wanting a little bit more attention drawn to their nails,” Wickenhauser says. “They'll do a sheer base [and] wedding colors. So if their colors are orange and blue or sage green and cream, they'll add those colors into their nails and then it looks great when they're holding their bouquet.”

Get personal

Think back to how you and your partner met, your first date or any special moments from your relationship: One of these memories could get tied into your bridal nail design. For example, one bride and her fiancé were both optometrists, so Wickenhauser incorporated an evil eye – an eye-like symbol that legends say ward off evil – into her nail design.

Try, try, try again

Wickenhauser’s biggest tip is to come to your nail tech as early as possible; at least two months prior to your wedding. That way, you can squeeze a couple of trial nail sessions in to nail down (no pun intended) your desired look. “Trials are, in my opinion, the most important thing, especially if you don't know what you want, so we can try a couple of different things before,” Wickenhauser says. It’s especially important to get in the books at your salon if you’re bringing your entire bridal party along with you, which Wickenhauser says is a popular option – especially when groups find out about PAINT Nail Bar’s complimentary mimosas.

PAINT Nail Bar, 18 The Blvd Saint Louis, Richmond Heights, 314-442-6882, paintnailbar.com