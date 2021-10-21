The Swoonworthy Bespoke Wedding-Day Shoes You Can Find in Town and Country

There’s no denying that your dress for your big day is a big deal, but Town & Country Bridal and Formalwear owner Debbie Rudawsky is a firm believer that your shoes should be similarly special.
“You want something that stands out,” Rudawsky says. “You don’t want to have some basic shoe. You deserve something special for that day.”
This is why Town & Country Bridal solely sells shoes by London-based shoe designer Harriet Wilde.
“The reason that we chose her shoes is because they are specifically designed for brides,” Rudawsky says. “They are designed with comfort and also have unique features in mind.”
These features include unique colors, elegant embellishments and more.
“If you really want them dyed blue or red or whatever color to match your color scheme, you could do that,” Rudawsky says. “Then the metal embellishments on the heels can be customized. … And she can take it one step further and actually do custom imprints on the sole of the shoe where she can put your initials or your wedding date or just some kind of a special little sentiment. Those are really cute, and it’s a nice little touch that you could have for your wedding day.”
Bonus: These bespoke bridal shoes aren’t all that common in the U.S.
“We have brides pretty much from all over the country contact us,” Rudawsky says. “I shipped a pair to Washington. I’ve shipped up to New York. … You aren’t going to find them all over the internet. They’re not going to look like anybody else’s shoes. It’s really going to allow the bride to have a very unique bridal shoe.”
Town & Country Bridal carries approximately 15 different styles of Harriet Wilde shoes, which are special-ordered and take approximately two months to receive. Rudawsky recommends brides have their shoes well in advance of the wedding.
“I recommend a bride should have her shoes a good four to five months before her wedding,” Rudawsky explains. “She should be wearing them around her home to make sure they’re comfortable, they’re broken in, and then, of course, she’s gonna need them for alterations, so it’s definitely not something you want to wait on till the last minute.”
Most important, Rudawsky encourages all brides to shop for shoes that will showcase their personality.
“If you want to wear cowboy boots, wear cowboy boots; if you want to go barefoot, go barefoot; if you want to wear some really cool sparkly tennis shoes, then do that,” Rudawsky adds. “I think it’s a great way to show your personality.”
Town & Country Bridal and Formalwear, 2730 N. Ballas Road, St. Louis, 314-863-7200, townandcountrybride.com