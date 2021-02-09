Tie’D Up Bowties Handcrafts Distinctive Bow Ties, Matching Masks in St. Louis

There’s just something about a good bow tie. This once formal accessory instills a certain swagger in the wearer. Today, the bow tie can be seen not only at sophisticated soirées but also in street-style wear. Stand out from the crowd and share the gift of style with your bridal party when you shop Tie’D Up Bowties – a local, Black-owned business that will deliver distinctive flair for your big day.

“I like to set myself apart by offering products that are not cookie-cutter,” owner Toni Woodard Thomas says. “My prints are exotic, ethnic – nothing like what you would find in department stores. All of my bow ties are novelty prints and handmade with love.”

That love is evident in the inspiration for her business. Woodard’s son, “an avid bow tie wearer,” previously purchased all of his staple bowties from major department stores – at a hefty price.

“He challenged me to make them cheaper, and that’s what I did,” she says. “That’s how my company was born, and he named it. This will be my sixth year.”