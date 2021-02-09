Tie’D Up Bowties Handcrafts Distinctive Bow Ties, Matching Masks in St. Louis

There’s just something about a good bow tie. This once formal accessory instills a certain swagger in the wearer. Today, the bow tie can be seen not only at sophisticated soirées but also in street-style wear. Stand out from the crowd and share the gift of style with your bridal party when you shop Tie’D Up Bowties – a local, Black-owned business that will deliver distinctive flair for your big day.
“I like to set myself apart by offering products that are not cookie-cutter,” owner Toni Woodard Thomas says. “My prints are exotic, ethnic – nothing like what you would find in department stores. All of my bow ties are novelty prints and handmade with love.”
That love is evident in the inspiration for her business. Woodard’s son, “an avid bow tie wearer,” previously purchased all of his staple bowties from major department stores – at a hefty price.
“He challenged me to make them cheaper, and that’s what I did,” she says. “That’s how my company was born, and he named it. This will be my sixth year.”
From striped and dotted designs on bright backgrounds to pre-made feather and wooden bow ties, Woodard’s selection inspires boldness. Each piece is made with the highest quality craftsmanship, as Woodard applies 40 years of experience in sewing, backed by a bachelor’s degree in clothing, textiles and related art.
“I’m the real deal,” she conveys. “I have over 40 different prints, with half [available] online.”
Woodard has an excellent eye for pre-tied bow ties versus a self-tied tie, believing the latter to be indicative of a more refined style. The slight imperfection of a self-tie reflects authenticity, with a nod to confidence and care for presentation.
“A bow tie is a distinctive product,” she says. “Everyone notices someone who wears a bow tie. It’s the first thing they focus on. If you self-tie, you’re serious [about style].”
Although the global health crisis deterred people from dressing up as they began working from home and hopping onto Zoom calls, Tie’D Up Bowties found new purpose in designing masks, which are sold both separately and in combination with matching bow ties.
Woodard also offers seasonal collections, such as the Mardi Gras and forthcoming Easter collections, in addition to ethnic prints currently available to celebrate Black History Month.
“I feel customer service is king,” she says. And in her handmade bow ties, you may just feel like royalty yourself. Shop online or follow Tie’D Up Bowties on Facebook and Instagram.