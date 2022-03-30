Tie-ing the Knot: Top Tie Trends for Today’s Grooms

From classic black bowties for formal affairs to fun, floral-patterned neckties for casual nuptials, grooms are using their neckwear to show off their personalities – and polish off their ultimate wedding day look. Best Bridal recently spoke with Mary Jo Heydt, vice president of Savile Row Custom Clothiers in St. Louis, about all the top tie trends for 2022-23 grooms.
Today’s trending ties are mostly silk and medium-width – or about 3 inches wide, Heydt says. “We’re not seeing really skinny [ties] anymore,” she notes. “They are more standardized – [going] along with the lapel width.”
The perfect on-trend tie will be in the style of the wedding, Heydt says. For formal weddings, trendy grooms are matching the color scheme of the wedding with their tie, in a solid – or a textured solid – hue. And for very formal affairs – where a tux is a must – grooms are still going traditional, Heydt explains. “The style for a tux is still a classic black bowtie,” she notes. “Even with a navy tux or a bright blue tux, grooms are still going with black neckwear.”
While some couples forgo formalities like ties for casual nuptials, many grooms still opt for the classic accessory to complete their wedding suit. Whether it’s a floral or another fun pattern, grooms are expressing their personalities with their neckwear. “Florals are really big now,” Heydt says. “They’ll choose a floral tie, tying that into the colors of their wedding theme.”
The tie selection also should match the season when the nuptials are set to take place. Wedding palettes commonly trend with the season of the year, Heydt says. “The color really changes with the season – autumnal warmer and darker tones in the fall, and lighter tones in the spring and summer,” she notes.
So, spring and summer grooms can plan to match their ties to lighter, brighter hues of greens, pinks and yellows, while fall and winter grooms are likely to opt for deeper, darker jewel tones, from maroon to navy.
Whether you’re a groom looking for a tie to take you from your walk down the aisle through the reception celebration – or planning to swap a traditional ceremony bowtie for a second whimsical neckwear option for the big day’s after-party – consider the style and season of your wedding, and don’t be afraid to infuse your unique personality into your look. Because not only the bride – but the groom – is in the spotlight on every couple’s big day.
Savile Row Custom Clothiers, 8101 Maryland Ave., Clayton, 314-721-7848, savilerowstl.com