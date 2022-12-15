Tips and tricks for glowing wedding-ready skin from a St. Louis area esthetician

Fearing wedding-day breakouts, sunburns and other beauty emergencies? Esthetician Morgan Green of Lark Skin Co. talks skincare routines, the importance of facial emergency kits and a few day-of do’s and don’ts to help prevent and treat common problems.
What can brides and grooms do to make the day of their wedding less stressful on their skin?
If you have a solid skincare routine that works for you and your skin, you’re bound to be less stressed about your skin and therefore put less stress on it. I always encourage people to meet with an esthetician three to six months before their wedding, as it will give the bride and/or groom plenty of time to work through skin concerns and create a plan of action. It’s always better to be prepared. And, remember, we are our own worst critics – go easy on yourself.
People are also reading…
Is there a simple, good routine a bride or groom can follow on the day of their wedding?
I think you should do the routine you always do, and ensure your skin is well-prepped for makeup. The basics you should include are cleansing, toning, applying serum, moisturizer, oil and always sunscreen. I would recommend avoiding any exfoliation, harsh facial treatments, new facial treatments or anything you aren't sure about for two to four weeks prior to your wedding.
What should a bride or groom do to combat skin challenges like puffy under-eyes, zits, dry skin or sunburns?
This sounds kind of silly, but I think brides and grooms should make a wedding-day facial emergency kit. In this kit, I would include:
• a jade roller for depuffing
• a gua sha, or smooth-edged face massager, to give skin a glow and help to depuff
• pimple patches
• a spot treatment to treat breakouts before they worsen
• ice globes for reduction of last-minute inflammation
• sunscreen
• tissues
• travel sizes of your favorite products
Any skin do's and don’ts for one’s wedding day?
Here are the do’s: Do your skincare routine in the morning, and take some extra time to soak things in and be with yourself. Apply lots of hydrating products. Drink water and get plenty of sleep. Know that some aspects of any wedding day are out of your control (skin-related and non-skin related), but that you are most likely the only one who will notice. Have everything prepared beforehand so your life is easier and less stressful.
Here are the don’ts: Don't get a wax on the same day. Don't pick, poke or touch your skin with anything but love. Don't forget sunscreen. Don't worry so much about how you think you might look – you are stunning no matter what your skin looks like.
Lark Skin Co., St. Louis, larkskinco.com