Top St. Louis Spa Services for Relieving Stress and Scoring That Pre-Wedding Glow

With weddings becoming more intimate and planning involving more stressors than ever before, pampering seems a necessity in today’s world to help ground oneself and remember the joy of the occasion. St. Louis Best Bridal introduces you to a couple of local spas and salons that will ensure you put your best face forward on your big day.
THE FACE & THE BODY SPA & SALON
“This is one of the happiest times for a couple,” says Judy Pilcher, marketing director at The Face & The Body Spa & Salon. “You want to look your best, but there’s still a lot of stress from putting on a show. Lots of couples get pedicures together for the chance to sit side by side and enjoy some quiet time before the wonderful storm.”
HydraFacials are a specialty of the salon. This clever machine exfoliates your skin and infuses moisturizing product for instant and long-lasting results. “It allows for perfect photo ops and gives such confidence,” Pilcher adds. “The best thing about the HydraFacial is that it’s good for all skin types.”
Safety precautions at the spa include measuring the temperature of each client and staff member, Plexiglas dividers between mani and pedi stations, masks on for hair stylists and clients, sanitizing stations and maintaining a 6-foot distance wherever possible.
The Face & The Body Spa & Salon; Brentwood, Chesterfield and O’Fallon, Missouri; faceandbodyspa.com
NEW SEASONS SPA SALON
Voted “Best of Weddings” for three years running on The Knot website, New Seasons Spa Salon boasts its own spacious, newly renovated bridal suite, where you and yours can relax with food and drinks, all while prepping for the celebration. All that’s left to do is decide on which luxurious treatment with which to spoil yourself.
The “dream bride” package includes a trial bridal style and makeup, and spa day, with salt glow, Swedish massage, facial, manicure and pedicure, airbrush tan or shampoo and blow dry, and more. Other packages include the “ultimate bride” and the “essential bride.”
Bridesmaids’ packages cater to their needs, while the groom can enjoy the “ultimate” treatment, which includes a spa day, or the “essential groom” package. The “pure romance” option allows the happy couple to partake in 30 minutes of sauna time, a 90-minute couple’s massage, and wine and chocolate.
Safety precautions at the spa include stylist stations set 10 feet apart, daily temperature checks on employees, sneeze guards at the front desk and manicure stations, and mask requirements.
New Seasons Spa Salon, No. 1 Ronnies Plaza, St. Louis, 314-842-6500, newseasonsspa.com
