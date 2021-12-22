Top Tips for Nailing Your Bridal Manicure in 2022

There’s more to achieving a marvelous wedding-day manicure than simply picking a polish. Step one? Pick a salon that will really “nail it.”
“You are the star of the day, so don’t stress about the color, and remember, your nail artist is there to help,” says PAINT Nail Bar St. Louis owner Whitney Cole. “They are there to help make you look and feel the best you can for your big day. They will help narrow down choices with you. We recommend getting your nails done as close to the date as possible!”
Specifically, Cole recommends knocking nails off your to-do list one to two days before the wedding.
“It allows your nails to be as fresh as possible for those amazing ring photos that are about to come,” Cole explains. “Get your manicure and pedicure appointments in before your spray tan to avoid any sugar scrubs rubbing off the tan.”
And be certain that your salon of choice will keep your nail health in mind long after the wedding day itself.
“At PAINT, we are a fume-free, nontoxic nail bar here in St. Louis,” Cole says. “Our goal is to promote the health and integrity of the natural nail while using nontoxic products and, of course, have a good time while we are at it!”
That natural, healthy glow is the trend to know this season.
“We are continually seeing more of the milky whites for brides on their own natural nail length, no extensions added,” Cole says. “Many are steering away from the traditional French manicure or pink-and-white style and [are instead] opting for a classic milky white, versus a true white, all-over color for their big day, and we see this trend continuing for 2022.”
Her biggest tip if you aren’t into the natural look? Less is more.
“We see more of the minimalistic approach to nails for brides,” Cole explains. “If a bride is getting art, it is more subtle with gold or silver foils – less really is more. Photos will be heavily focused on the ring and florals, so we see many brides keeping the nails more minimal.”
Ultimately, though, Cole recommends staying true to yourself.
“Nails are definitely an accessory and fun way to express yourself,” Cole says. “We love helping clients bring their nail art dreams to life. We get a lot of first-time nail art clients, and it’s so fun to see the excitement that a fun accent nail can bring! I have an amazing staff of incredibly talented nail technicians who push the boundaries of nail art. What they can do on nails is incredibly unique. It’s true art.”