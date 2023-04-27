When you choose a wedding ring, you’re picking a piece of jewelry to last a lifetime.
To ensure your ring has that level of longevity, Stacy Bates-Kravanya, sales manager at Genovese Jewelers, weighs in on the top long-lasting gem, metal and setting styles, as well as the best practices for taking care of your ring over time.
“First, you have to remember that these are rings you are going to wear every day,” she says. “You want to make sure you have big enough prongs that hold in the gems, but not too big to take away from the look of the ring.”
For that reason, Bates-Kravanya says the most popular style is the prong setting, which typically has four or six metal tines holding the stone in place. The channel setting, where stones are set on a track between two walls of metal, as well as bezel, when a metal rim surrounds the edge of the gem, also are good choices “A lot of people don’t like the bezel [setting] because there is so much metal around the stone,” she explains. “The prong setting shows off the stone the most, and it’s still the most secure.”
When it comes to gem shape and metal type, round stones and white gold are usually the best bets, Bates-Kravanya says. “Round stones are the easiest to set, and white gold is the hardest precious metal,” she explains. “Everybody thinks platinum must be better because it costs more, but it is actually softer than white gold.”
To maintain your ring, regular checks and cleanings are important, according to Bates-Kravanya. “You want to get your ring serviced once a year to check all the stones, get polished and make sure everything is intact the way it needs to be,” she advises.
Additionally, ensure you take off your rings during strenuous activities. “You also want to make sure you’re not lifting weights in your rings,” she explains. “Ideally, when you get home at night, you should take them off – that will help preserve their longevity.”
If you do find your ring in need of refurbishment, jewelry stores can help by creating a new version of your keepsake. “You can take all the stones out and redesign a new ring,” she says.
Overall, to help your ring last a lifetime, Bates-Kravanya has a good rule of thumb: “Your ring should be the last thing you put on before you leave the house, and the first thing you take off when you get home.”
