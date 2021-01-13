Wedding Dress Shopping in St. Louis: Tips for the Eco-Conscious Bride

Before saying yes to the dress, brides-to-be are faced with a lot of factors – sleeves or strapless, fitted or flowing, intricate or simple. And now, brides are even given the opportunity for more sustainable styles.
“One of our current designers, Lea-Ann Belter, just introduced a selection of dresses made with 100 percent of recycled plastic bottles,” says Vicky Smith, owner of Mia Grace Bridal. “They also use natural fabrics with eco-friendly dyes. They ethically source all their fabrics. Their unused fabrics are recycled or donated.”
The Lea-Ann Belter line in question is the Astrid & Mercedes Confetti collection.
“The Confetti collection marries sass, sophistication and an environmentally conscious sensibility,” reads the Lea-Ann Belter website. “Bubbling with flirty details like sheer peekaboo panels and figure-hugging seams, at Confetti’s heart is our new eco faille and mikado.”
According to a blog post on the Lea-Ann Belter website, both eco faille and mikado are spun from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles.
“Their divine sheen and movement belie their origin – recycled plastic bottles,” states the site. “Selecting one of these gowns will help you reduce your carbon footprint in a big way!”
Although the new collection hasn’t shipped just yet, Smith says Mia Grace Bridal will have a dress available in the next 60 days.
Outside of the Astrid & Mercedes line, Smith says designers are doing their due diligence in trying to ethically source fabrics and recycle and donate where possible.
“All our designers work hard to recycle unused fabrics and source materials ethically, [even if] they don’t market themselves as sustainable,” Smith says.
Smith says most eco-friendly and sustainable wedding dresses are made by indie designers featured in smaller boutiques.
“The quality is comparable to well-known names,” she says. “The dresses are typically custom-made and tend to be more expensive. It is a very small niche in the bridal industry. Since they are typically made with more natural fabrics, they tend to be more casual and simple.”
Outside of wedding dresses, brides-to-be can showcase their “something borrowed” items as sustainable stand-ins.
“What we typically see is a bride may use a mother’s or grandmother’s veil or special jewelry,” Smith says.
Mia Grace Bridal, 108 Chesterfield Towne Center, Chesterfield, 636-778-3433, miagracebridal.com