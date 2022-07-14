Wedding Planner Answers: What’s Reasonable to Expect for My Bridal Party’s Attire?

When it comes to your bridal party’s attire for the big day, no couple wants to scramble at the last minute to make a bridesmaid dress alteration or replace a lost groomsman shoe.
“Figuring out the whole wedding party’s attire causes brides and grooms a lot of stress,” says Annie Sullivan, St. Louis-based luxury wedding planner of The Composed Collective.
To ensure every detail is accounted for, Sullivan advises couples to clearly communicate wants and needs upfront for everything from bridesmaids’ dresses and groomsmen’s tuxes to shoes and accessories.
Early in the wedding-planning process, the couple should decide what styles and colors they really want for their bridal party attire. “You need to be very clear about what length you want [for dresses] and if you want any patterns,” Sullivan says. If the couple is unsure of what they want, Sullivan suggests having an open conversation with members of the bridal party about their budget and preferred styles.
Ask what maximum budget the bridesmaids and groomsmen are comfortable paying, keeping in mind that bridal party members may be in multiple weddings per year, which can include monetary obligations beyond day-of attire, from bachelorette/bachelor parties to bridal showers. “Make sure you calculate all of that in,” Sullivan notes.
If the bride is really in love with a certain look that exceeds budgets, Sullivan suggests that the couple factor some of the cost into their wedding budget and help pay for either the apparel or accessories they have in mind.
With the popular mix-and-match trend for bridesmaids, you can even give your bridesmaids some artistic license with their looks, Sullivan explains: “Allow bridesmaids to have some personality with their dress, because, at the end of the day, they are probably paying for it, so they have to love it, too.”
When it comes to attire fittings, there are two great options. “If everyone is in the same city, it’s fun to … go together and get the fittings done, have some Champagne and treats – make it more like a little party,” Sullivan explains. “For those who are out of town, give a deadline on when they need to have their first fitting by to make sure there is enough time for alterations before the event.”
And if bridesmaids’ dresses are being ordered from one bridal shop, order them around the same time as the bride’s wedding dress, Sullivan advises: “They are going to be made by the same seamstresses, and they are going to take just as long to ship.”
For the groomsmen, many opt for matching tuxes from one menswear shop or, for out-of-towners or the budget-conscious, allow them to choose a suit with a matching lapel that can be purchased in their hometown, Sullivan says.
And for last-minute wardrobe snafus, the wedding planner recommends being ready with a wedding-day emergency kit, including safety pins and a sewing kit for tears, stain remover and a mini-steamer for dresses and tuxes that wrinkled in transit.
“It can be hard for people to let go of control over what someone else is wearing,” Sullivan says. “But allow them to have some choice – it helps them to look happier and more comfortable on the day, and that’s great for photos.”
The Composed Collective, thecomposedcollective.com