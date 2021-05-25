What to Expect When Altering Your Wedding Dress in St. Louis

Finding just the right dress (or bridal tux, if preferred) might feel like you’ve accomplished one of the biggest hurdles in planning your wedding – but you aren’t done yet. Patrice Johnson of Patrice J. Bridal, the first Black-owned bridal retail shop in St. Louis, shares what brides can expect and how to prep for alterations of their dream ensemble.
Plan Ahead
Johnson highly recommends scheduling a first fitting eight weeks out from the big day – and sometimes even longer. “If it’s a busy season, a lot of dresses need alterations,” she says. “For a custom dress, allow more time because we’re talking about ordering fabric.”
Put down a deposit for custom gowns right away to allow for lengthy delivery schedules and possible returns or exchanges. Plus, weddings scheduled during a popular month, like June, require additional notice, so reach out two seasons ahead of schedule to determine your timeline with your tailor.
Set Expectations
“People specialize in certain things,” Johnson reminds, as you set out to find your ideal tailor. “Some … may only do hems, or taking in and letting out a dress. Say someone purchases a sleeveless dress, but they want to add sleeves – then you can expect to pay more and that you won’t find as many people who are able to do that.”
Johnson’s sewing prowess puts her at the top of your list for more elaborate constructions, including completely custom dresses.
“I am able to do anything they can imagine, within reason,” she says, which includes anything from adding sleeves to removing the top of one dress and pairing it with the bottom of another. She jokes: “I haven’t made anything that lights up yet!”
Be Selective About Who Tags Along
There are two important reasons to bring someone along to all your fittings. One, you want to share in this experience. And two, you’re going to need someone to know how to help you dress for the ceremony and reception, which can require adjusting the bustle of a gown. However, too many opinions in the mix can cloud your judgment.
“The people you bring with you can really alter the tone of the appointment,” Johnson advises, noting that, during the ongoing coronaviral pandemic, only two people are allowed to accompany the bride to alterations appointments at her shop.
Consider Cost
A wedding dress expense doesn’t end at first purchase. Altering your bridal style can cost a pretty penny, too.
“For bridal alterations, like something as simple as a hem, you’re looking at starting prices of about $150 – and they go up from there,” Johnson says. “If you need the dress to be taken in, or a hemline lowered, adding additional layers, whatever the case may be, it’s a minimum$150.”
The Collaborative Experience
Most tailors will want to see you more than once, so carve out time in your calendar ideally for three visits, including consultation and a final fitting. Johnson gives her brides a more personal experience, ensuring she’s there for each and every fitting.
“I personally like to see my clients at least two or three times,” she says. “That first time is to get the overall feel, take measurements. I’ll have them come back for a fitting [when] we’ll fine-tune; that is their opportunity to change anything. And then the last time [is for] making sure everything zips, buttons or closes the way it is supposed to.”
The final fitting is also the time to confirm the movement capabilities of your gown, from being able to sit to walking without tripping (be sure to bring your wedding shoes!) and, of course, making sure you can dance the night away in the dress of your dreams.
Patrice J. Bridal, St. Louis, 314-292-9652, patricejbridal.com