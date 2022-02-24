What You Can Expect From Working With a Professional Makeup Artist for Your Wedding-Day Look

Meet the top local aesthetician and the namesake behind Brooke A. Mulholland Makeup Artistry LLC. Mulholland explains what you need to know about working with a professional makeup artist for your wedding-day look.
Share your experience in the makeup industry.
I started out doing friends’ and family’s makeup, and then it spiraled into doing friends’ wedding makeup. Then, there [came] referrals. I have been a bridal makeup artist going on seven years. It’s been amazing!
What makeup looks do you specialize in?
I specialize in natural. Not to say that I don’t do full glam … because that’s what I do on myself, mostly. I feel, [though,] like I reach a lot more natural brides, which I love.
What can clients expect from a trial makeup session before their big day?
I always tell them it takes two hours for me to ensure that your makeup is exactly how you want it for your big day. Two hours on the dot, typically. I usually do trial runs at my home studio. They can expect me to ask [about] their skin type, how it reacts to certain makeup, what kind of look are they going for – natural, glam, etc. – and do they want a bolder lip or bolder eye.
Sometimes, I’ll even do two sides of the face: One is more natural, and one is more glamorous. That way, they can get an idea of both [looks]. For the biggest day of your life, you want it to be exactly how you picture it. I want to make sure they leave my chair loving their makeup.
Do you prefer to work in your studio, or do you offer to travel?
My home studio doesn’t accommodate how many people I would love to have here. I prefer traveling to the bridal party. I will travel wherever is needed – totally fine with that.
How do you plan for contingencies?
I have it in my contract that I will find a trusted makeup artist that I’ve worked with, that I know will do such a good job and will show up, and I will give them the contracted agreement. If any money is paid to me, I will forward it to this new, contracted makeup artist, and they’ll take over.
Times are crazy right now …We just have to make sure to accommodate, and make sure [clients] get their makeup done by someone who knows what they’re doing. We’ll show up!
Why is it beneficial to bring in a makeup artist for your wedding day?
One of the biggest things I stress when getting makeup done is getting lashes. I know from personal experience in any professional photography that my eyes and lips will disappear. In [wedding] photos, we want to be able to see your lips and contour. You just can’t do that without a professional makeup artist who has done this before.
Brooke A. Mulholland Makeup Artistry LLC, 314-683-4574, instagram.com/bam.mua.stl