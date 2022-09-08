 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to find custom bridal jackets personalized in the St. Louis area

Whether you love a laid-back look or are simply in search of a stylish statement piece, customized jackets – in denim, leather and other materials – offer a trendy way to stay warm during wedding-related festivities. Not only will these personalized pieces make for a precious photo op before or after your reception, but also they may become beloved keepsakes you sport beyond the big day. Plus, at a variety of price points, they’re rather hard to resist!

The Sweetest Deal

St. Louis-based Etsy shop MiLou’s Bride and Bows has a few bridal jean jackets that are pretty darn adorable. The white denim jacket featuring a rhinestone fringe and vinyl customized back is no doubt a statement piece, and at $65.99, it’s a sincere steal when it comes to something custom. The jacket pictured here is priced at just $58.99 and features a rhinestone fringe front and personalized back.

MiLou’s, etsy.com/shop/milousbrideandbows

The Savvy Spend

Daily Disco specializes in hand-cranked, chain-stitch embroidery that’s done on a 1930s vintage chain-stitch machine – meaning your creation is always custom, never computerized. Start by filling out a jacket request form online for your custom quote, and then follow instructions to ship your jacket of choice to the Daily Disco team. Simple wording across the back starts at $150, but the price is ultimately determined by color, scale and intricacy of design. New to Daily Disco? Subscribe to the shop’s newsletter for 10 percent off your first order. Just be sure to plan your order well in advance, as it typically takes four to six weeks to turn around a custom jacket, or spend the additional $100 rush fee to ensure a quicker turnaround.

Daily Disco, dailydisco.com

The Ultimate Splurge

Artist Florelle Rodenberg paints everything from watercolor table cards to, of course, bridal jackets! Basic lettering costs $150; however, Rodenberg says she’ll paint anything you want on your bridal jacket (aside from human faces) for a higher rate. Think elegant florals, a moon, a skull, favorite lyrics and so forth. Plus, as an added service, Rodenberg will pick out a leather, vegan leather, denim or canvas jacket just for you prior to personalization.

Florelle, florellestudio.com/weddings

