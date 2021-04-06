Where to Shop Flower Crowns for Your St. Louis Wedding

Whether you are going for a bohemian, rustic or simply chic wedding-day style, flower crowns are a fabulous, alluring alternative to the traditional veil. From crowns made of real flowers, faux flowers or something in between, here are a couple of St. Louis-based shops elegantly creating the quintessential whimsical wedding accessory.
Bespoke Sophistication
Ashley MacDonald uses her floral design skills to create one-of-a-kind pieces with preserved and dried florals for her chic company, Agape by AM. The result is bespoke sophistication that often include touches such as bleached bougainvillea, troll grass and more, perfectly paired with artificial gold leaves atop an adjustable, natural twine. Can you say “bohemian beauty”?
Faux Flowers
Since 2008, The Honeycomb has been handcrafting high-quality faux flower crowns and combs from an at-home studio. And if its stunning silk headpieces – featuring sunflowers, daisies, ranunculus and more – don’t speak for themselves, maybe its close to 11,000 sales on Etsy will.
Luxuriously Lovely
Joy & Felicity on Etsy hand-makes one-of-a-kind hair accessories, including floral crowns that will be the talk of the reception. The made-to-order crowns and vines often include crystals, vintage pearls, and brass flowers and leaves for a luxurious look like no other.
Locally Grown Grandeur
Urban Buds, a proud farmer-florist growing flawless flowers in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood, believes beautiful blooms only magnify the emotions of events. So there’s no doubt Urban Buds’ flower crowns – made of fresh, locally grown flowers specifically picked for your special day – are nothing short of stunning.
Fresh and Flawless
For more than 20 years, Wildflowers has been creating gorgeous garden-inspired creations for every occasion – including all things nuptial. Whether in search of a floral crown that is big and bold, a headpiece that adds a pop of color and personality, or something more dainty and delicate, Wildflowers is the way to go!